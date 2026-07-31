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Carrie trailer
Pop Culture

Stephen King's 'Carrie' TV Series Gets First Look in New Trailer

The series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 7.

Trey Alston12 days ago
Eric Kripke and Elon Musk
Pop Culture

'The Boys' Showrunner Reacts to Elon Musk Calling Show Ending 'Pathetic'

Musk's comment was in response to a tweet criticizing the series for using President Donald Trump as an "analog" for the main character.

tara mahadevan78 days ago
(L-R) Eric Kripke and Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

'The Boys' Showrunner Eric Kripke Reacts to Donald Trump's Golden Statue: 'What the F*ck?'

Satire from the Amazon Prime Video series has made it into real life — again.

Trey Alston90 days ago
A character resembling Homelander from "The Boys" on the left, and a depiction of Donald Trump in a religious-like scene on the right.
Pop Culture

‘The Boys’ Showrunner Eric Kripke Says Trump’s Image of Himself as Jesus Ruined a Homelander Joke

Donald Trump shared an AI-generated picture showing himself as a Jesus-like figure in a widely criticized post.

Joe Price99 days ago
Jensen Ackles, Claudia Doumit, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Karl Urban, Eric Kripke, Writer/Director/Executive Producer, Chace Crawford.
Pop Culture

Eric Kripke Debunks Popular Homelander Death Theory Ahead of ‘The Boys’ Finale

As 'The Boys' heads into its final season, Kripke is pushing back on theories about who will take down Homelander.

Holly Riordan136 days ago
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'Fallout' TV series sign
Pop Culture

Todd Howard Addresses Whether Fallout 5 Will Tie Into Amazon’s TV Series

The Elder Scrolls game designer shared new insight into how the hit Amazon series fits into the long-term future of the Fallout franchise.

Richard Chachowski232 days ago
Serena Williams, Winnie Harlow, and Thalia will appear in Prime Video's new docuseries, 'The CEO Club.'
Pop Culture

Serena Williams Joins Winnie Harlow and Thalía in Prime Video’s New Docuseries ‘The CEO Club’

The eight-episode docuseries will follow the journeys of seven women in business.

Alex Gonzalez240 days ago
'Fallout: New Vegas' sign
Pop Culture

‘Fallout’ Season 2 Is Finally Tackling ‘New Vegas’ — But Not the Way Fans Expect

Season 2 will tie 'Fallout' to 'New Vegas' in a big way, and the creators explain how they’re doing it without choosing a canon ending.

Richard Chachowski244 days ago
US actor Aaron Paul attends "Westworld" season 4 premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City on June 21, 2022.
Pop Culture

Aaron Paul Says He Refused to Return to ‘Invincible’: ‘What It Did to Me, I Didn’t Like’

The 46-year-old 'Breaking Bad' star detailed the true reason he won't be reprising Powerplex in 'Invincible's fourth season.

Richard Chachowski256 days ago
Mark Wahlberg smiling at an event, wearing a dark sweater, with a red backdrop featuring a blurred image of himself.
Pop Culture

How Mark Wahlberg Transformed His Body for 'Play Dirty'

Discipline and daily workouts powered the actor’s preparation for his gritty new action-thriller.

Griff Griffin312 days ago
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Bad Bunny in a white outfit and fur hat performs on stage, surrounded by dancers in white, with a backdrop of green foliage.
Music

How to Watch Bad Bunny’s Final 'No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí' Concert Live

You can catch a livestream of the Puerto Rican superstar's final performance of his monumental concert residency.

Alex Ocho324 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her New Anime at DreamCon

The currently unnamed anime is coming to Prime Video.

Trey Alston433 days ago
Kai Cenat a red cap and jacket with "Supreme" on it, smiling, sitting in a studio with a cityscape background.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Says He Rejected Streamer University Offers From Amazon and Netflix

He suggested that creators should try to keep full control of their content, though.

Joe Price438 days ago
Mr. Beast in a Nike sweatshirt and cap stands smiling in front of a colorful TikTok and House Party backdrop.
Pop Culture

MrBeast Shares 'Beast Games' Trailer Where 1,000 Contestants Compete for $5 Million

The participants' challenges include monster trucks, a pirate ship, and jumping out of a helicopter.

tara mahadevan609 days ago

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