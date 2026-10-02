Nicolas Cage Thinks Marvel Swapped Storytelling for a 'Glorified WWE'

Nicolas Cage has a unique opinion about what he thinks of Marvel movies: it’s all about the brawl.

Speaking during a conversation at Fan Expo Dallas, Cage compared the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to professional wrestling.

"I do say this with love," Cage said. "When I see these 50-plus and otherwise intelligent and remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight, let's face it, it's all cutting to the fight, it's hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE."

Next, Cage was careful to make it clear that he only thinks the current movies are like that. From his perspective, the MCU was once in a much better place.

"It started out, in my view, terrific," he said. "Some of the early stories were marvelous, the way that they wove all the threads together and told the different character stories and backstories."