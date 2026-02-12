Pop Culture

'Spider-Noir' Teaser Trailer: Nicolas Cage Is the Hero of 1930s New York in Upcoming Series

The new series will debut in May, available in black-and-white and full-color.

Nicolas Cage is bringing his largely unparalleled commitment to the art of acting to the small screen with Spider-Noir, a new teaser trailer for which was released on Thursday (Feb. 12).

The live-action series, set to debut on MGM+ on May 25 before its Prime Video launch on May 27, is set in New York circa the 1930s and stars the Oscar-winning actor as private investigator Ben Reilly, a.k.a. The Spider.

Joining Cage, whose casting in the Harry Bradbeer-directed series was first confirmed back in 2024, are the following: Lamorne Morris; Li Jun Li; Karen Rodriguez; Abraham Popoola; Jack Huston; and Brendan Gleeson.

“Expanding the Marvel universe with [Spider-Noir] is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers,” Vernon Sanders, then serving as head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in 2024. “The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

Cage voiced a different version of the Spider-Man Noir character in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In a recent Esquire interview, Cage, whose role in Spider-Noir marks his first-ever leading performance for TV, described his take on the character as “70 percent [Humphrey] Bogart, and 30 percent Bugs Bunny.”

Spider-Noir’s May release will feature two versions, with one available in what’s been billed as “authentic black-and-white,” and another in “true-hue full color.”

See the just-released teaser trailer above.

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