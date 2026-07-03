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Pop Culture

The Full Trailer for the New 'Hey Arnold!' Movie Teases Whereabouts of Arnold's Parents

Nostalgia is a business model and Nickelodeon is sticking to it.

Trace William Cowen3206 days ago
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Pop Culture

Stars of Marvel's 'Defenders' Crash New York Comic Con With Villain Sigourney Weaver

The stars of Marvel's forthcoming Netflix series 'The Defenders' crashed NYCC with just-announced villain Sigourney Weaver.

Trace William Cowen3568 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Yaya Han Discusses Cosplaying's Golden Age

Get to know the popular cosplayer turned comic book character.

Charles Battersby4264 days ago

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