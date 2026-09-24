Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Is Unrecognizable as John Madden in New Trailer for Biopic About Football Legend

Cage leads an all-star cast also featuring Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney, and Shane Gillis.

Prime Video just dropped the star-studded trailer for Madden, a biographical sports film depicting the life of NFL coach and sports commentator John Madden.

Nicolas Cage takes on the lead role of John Madden in the film, which is directed and co-written by David O. Russell. The trailer shows the dramatic transformation Cage took on for the role, sporting a significantly heavier build than he typically does in front of the camera. The movie also promises to take a closer look at Madden’s involvement in the long-running Madden NFL video games.

The cast of the movie is rounded out by Christian Bale as Al Davis, Kathryn Hahn as Madden’s wife, John Mulaney as Trip Hawkins, Sienna Miller as Davis’ wife, Joel Murray as Pat Summerall, and comedian Shane Gillis in an undisclosed role. Madden hits select theaters on November 11 before arriving globally on Prime Video on November 18.

Check out the trailer for the movie up top, and see the poster for the movie below.

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