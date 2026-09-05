'Spider-Noir' Cancelled After One Season Despite Multiple Emmy Noms

Key Takeaways
- Prime Video canceled Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir after one season, with its costly production — including color and black-and-white versions of all eight episodes — cited as a possible factor.
- The series drew 2.6 billion U.S. viewing minutes in its first six weeks and earned 92 percent from critics and 90 percent from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.
- The cancellation came days before the Creative Arts Emmys, where Spider-Noir leads all Prime Video shows this year with 11 nominations across technical categories.
Spider-Noir, the Prime Video series, has been cancelled after a single season despite a big viewership and a large number of Emmy nominations.
The cancellation was reported on Friday (September 4), days before the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies kicked off in Los Angeles, where Spider-Noir's 11 nominations — the most of any Prime Video series this year — are up for grabs.
Production costs have been cited as a potential factor in the decision to cancel the Nicolas Cage-led series. The series filmed each of its eight episodes in both color and black-and-white, a first for any Marvel television project.
While Spider-Noir debuted at No. 2 on Nielsen's U.S. Top 10 for original series in its first week, drawing 851 million minutes viewed. Over its first six weeks, it accumulated 2.6 billion U.S. viewing minutes.
The series landed a 92 percent critics score and a 90 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Emmy nominations span technical categories including cinematography, production design, visual effects, stunt performance, and original score.
The show follows Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck private investigator and former superhero navigating 1930s New York in the wake of a personal tragedy. Cage had previously voiced a version of the same character in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson.