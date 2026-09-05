'Spider-Noir' Cancelled After One Season Despite Multiple Emmy Noms

Spider-Noir, the Prime Video series, has been cancelled after a single season despite a big viewership and a large number of Emmy nominations.

The cancellation was reported on Friday (September 4), days before the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies kicked off in Los Angeles, where Spider-Noir's 11 nominations — the most of any Prime Video series this year — are up for grabs.

Production costs have been cited as a potential factor in the decision to cancel the Nicolas Cage-led series. The series filmed each of its eight episodes in both color and black-and-white, a first for any Marvel television project.

While Spider-Noir debuted at No. 2 on Nielsen's U.S. Top 10 for original series in its first week, drawing 851 million minutes viewed. Over its first six weeks, it accumulated 2.6 billion U.S. viewing minutes.

The series landed a 92 percent critics score and a 90 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Emmy nominations span technical categories including cinematography, production design, visual effects, stunt performance, and original score.