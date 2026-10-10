Ja’Marr Chase suffered a concussion this past Sunday when Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones dragged Chase down by his facemask in the second quarter. Chase was slammed to the turf on the play, left the game, and did not return. He entered the NFL’s concussion protocol following the game. Bengals fans and fantasy football owners are now asking, ‘will Chase play this Sunday against the Dolphins’? Below, we will dish out a Chase injury update and look at when he will return to the Bengals’ lineup. Ja’Marr Chase injury update: Will Bengals WR play Sunday against Dolphins?

Chase was limited in practice on Thursday, and practiced in full on Friday. He is currently listed as “questionable” to play in Week 5 against the Dolphins. The fact that Chase participated in two practices this week is promising for a quick return. It is not uncommon for an NFL player to play in a game one week after suffering a concussion.

A recent example was Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who went into concussion protocol after New England’s Wild Card win over the Chargers this past January. He was able to return in time for the Pats’ Divisional Round game against the Texans. Chase has been a pretty durable player in his six-year NFL career. The only time he missed more than 1 game in a season was the 2022 campaign when he missed five games with a hip injury. The Bengals do have their bye week coming after Sunday’s game against Miami. Theoretically, Cincinnati could sit Chase out this week and give him three full weeks off before its Week 7 game against Baltimore. All told, though, it’s looking more probable than not that Chase will play tomorrow. Here is a look at the Bengals’ upcoming schedule.

Week 5 Sunday, October 11: Bengals at Dolphins

Week 6 Sunday, October 18: Bengals Bye Week

Week 7 Sunday, October 25: Bengals at Ravens

Week 8 Sunday, November 1: Titans at Bengals

Week 9 Sunday, November 8: Falcons at Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase fantasy football stock

Ja’Marr Chase is annually one of the first players taken off the board in fantasy football drafts. This year was no exception, as the former LSU standout had an ADP of No. 3 overall at FantasyPros. He was WR1 in most drafts. Chase has had a relatively quiet start to his 2026 season. He does not yet have a 100-plus yard receiving day, although he had 9 catches for 98 yards and 1 TD in Week 3 against the Steelers. So far this season, he has totaled 21 catches for 212 yards and 3 TDs. Bengals odds

The Bengals entered the 2026-27 NFL season with +2000 Super Bowl odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Sitting with a 2-2 record, Cincinnati is currently +2200 to raise the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history. Zac Taylor’s crew currently has a projected win total of 9.5, with juice on the Over. They are -190 to make the playoffs and +150 to miss the cut.

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