Usher and Chris Brown Cancel Tour Dates Ahead of Brown's London Sentencing

Usher and Chris Brown have cancelled four dates on their hugely successful R&B Tour, and it comes ahead of a big court date for Breezy.

On Friday (October 9), it was announced to ticket buyers that the October 17 Baltimore concert at M&T Bank Stadium; the October 24 Cincinnati stop at Paycor Stadium; the October 29 Columbia, South Carolina show at Williams-Brice Stadium; and the October 31 Indianapolis performance at Lucas Oil Stadium have been cancelled.

Days after holding a social media contest for two free tickets to the scheduled R&B Tour concert, Lucas Oil Stadium posted the promoter's explanation for the cancellation. Cincinnati ticket holders received the same notification via email.

"Following an extensive run of sold-out stadium shows on one of the year's biggest tours, the event promoter has made the difficult decision to cancel select upcoming dates on the R&B Tour to prioritize the health and well-being of the touring party and crew," the statement read. "The demands of a tour of this length and scale are significant, and these adjustments will allow the tour to continue safely and sustainably through the remaining scheduled performances."

The performance cancellations come as Brown approaches a critical court date. In July, the two-time Grammy winner pleaded guilty to affray in connection to his role in a nightclub attack that took place in the UK in 2023. The misdemeanor carries up to three years in prison and due to his bail conditions, Brown is required to return to court in the UK by October 25.