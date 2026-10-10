Jaylen Brown Jokes Adidas Should Give Anthony Edwards Condoms After Ad Roasting

Jaylen Brown isn't letting Anthony Edwards get away with roasting him in an Adidas commercial without firing back with a few jokes of his own.

During a recent livestream alongside V.J. Edgecombe, Brown reacted to Edwards' latest Adidas advertisement, which featureS the Minnesota Timberwolves star taking shots at several NBA players, including Brown and LeBron James.

Brown seemed surprised that his longtime friend would join in the jokes, but he quickly turned his attention to Adidas. "That's fucked up, AE. I thought you was my boy. Come on man, that's crazy. We ain't doing that. You feel me?" Brown said. "Adidas wrote this for you, my boy? They wrote this for you. They trying to drive a wedge between us, bro."

However, Brown wasn't finished. He suggested Adidas expand its sponsorship of Edwards beyond basketball sneakers.

"Adidas would do anything for my boy. They need to give my boy some condoms," Brown joked. "Since we got jokes, they gotta give AE some Adidas-sponsored condominiums. That's what we gonna do."