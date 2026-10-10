Jaylen Brown Jokes Adidas Should Give Anthony Edwards Condoms After Ad Roasting

Key Takeaways
- Jaylen Brown fired back at Anthony Edwards' Adidas roast by joking that the brand should give Edwards "some condoms" and sponsor "condominiums" for him.
- Edwards' AE 3 commercial mocked Brown's hair-spray controversy and joked that Brown and LeBron James had "a lotta enhancements going on in the locker room."
- Brown kept the exchange friendly, having previously praised Edwards' sneakers as "fire" despite his own history with Adidas and current 741 footwear brand.
Jaylen Brown isn't letting Anthony Edwards get away with roasting him in an Adidas commercial without firing back with a few jokes of his own.
During a recent livestream alongside V.J. Edgecombe, Brown reacted to Edwards' latest Adidas advertisement, which featureS the Minnesota Timberwolves star taking shots at several NBA players, including Brown and LeBron James.
Brown seemed surprised that his longtime friend would join in the jokes, but he quickly turned his attention to Adidas. "That's fucked up, AE. I thought you was my boy. Come on man, that's crazy. We ain't doing that. You feel me?" Brown said. "Adidas wrote this for you, my boy? They wrote this for you. They trying to drive a wedge between us, bro."
However, Brown wasn't finished. He suggested Adidas expand its sponsorship of Edwards beyond basketball sneakers.
"Adidas would do anything for my boy. They need to give my boy some condoms," Brown joked. "Since we got jokes, they gotta give AE some Adidas-sponsored condominiums. That's what we gonna do."
The response comes after Adidas released a commercial promoting Edwards' AE 3 signature sneakers in September. The ad features a fictional late-night talk show called "Minnatlantasota," with Edwards as the host, delivering jokes about his fellow NBA stars.
During one segment, Edwards calls Brown an "ol' boy from Boston" and jokes that he and James had "a lotta enhancements going on in the locker room."
The comment referenced Brown's previous controversy involving hair spray that reportedly rubbed off on opposing players' jerseys during games. Edwards also joked about James' move to Philadelphia, suggesting the veteran superstar couldn't handle Minnesota's cold weather.
Brown's response was particularly entertaining given his history with Adidas. The former Boston Celtics star previously had an endorsement deal with the company before becoming a sneaker free agent in 2021 and eventually launching his own footwear brand, 741.
Despite the back-and-forth, the exchange appears to be friendly competition between two players who have known each other for years. Both grew up in the Atlanta area, and their playful trash talk predates the commercial.
During NBA All-Star Weekend in February, Edwards even joked that Brown was the one player he wouldn't allow to date his sister.
Brown also made it clear that he wasn't completely against Adidas or Edwards' signature sneaker line. He praised the AE shoes as "fire" and acknowledged that the company is "definitely setting the wave."