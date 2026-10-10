Offset and Don Toliver Sample Jodeci's “Freek'n You” on New Single “Every Night”

Key Takeaways
- Offset and Don Toliver released “Every Night,” a Jaasu-produced collaboration that pairs Jodeci’s 1995 “Freek’n You” sample with heavy drums and distorted synths.
- The duo leans into the sample’s sensual energy, while the Mikey Rare and SheShe Pendleton-directed video casts them as casino high-rollers in a dark, luxurious setting.
- The single previews Offset’s fourth solo album, GMFU, arriving Oct. 23 via Motown, and marks his third collaboration with Don Toliver after “Had Enough” and “WORTH IT.”
Offset and Don Toliver are bringing some '90s R&B flavor to their latest collaboration, and they’re sampling one of the genre’s most iconic tracks.
On Friday (Oct. 9), the two rappers released "Every Night," a new single that samples Jodeci's 1995 classic "Freek'n You." Produced by Jaasu, the track serves as another preview of Offset's upcoming fourth solo album, GMFU.
The song opens with JoJo Hailey's vocals from the Jodeci hit before Offset jumps in with his signature ad-libs and verses. Rather than burying the sample beneath the production, Jaasu keeps the familiar melody intact while adding heavy drums and distorted synths.
Offset uses the record to deliver flirtatious bars about a woman who's constantly on his mind.
"Thinkin' 'bout you all day and all night, got no sleep / I could spice your life up," he raps.
Toliver follows with his own melodic approach, taking things to Hawaii with references to Waikiki while putting a playful spin on the song's romantic theme. The single also credits Jodeci member Donald DeGrate, better known as DeVante Swing, as a songwriter.
Alongside the release, Offset and Toliver dropped an official music video directed by Mikey Rare and SheShe Pendleton. The visual finds the two artists embracing a luxurious casino lifestyle, complete with a darker atmosphere and a promotional tie-in with Crown Royal Marquis.
"Every Night" marks the third collaboration between Offset and Toliver. They previously connected on "Had Enough" in 2019 and reunited for "WORTH IT" in 2023.
The release continues Offset's rollout for GMFU, short for Got Me Fucked Up, which is scheduled to arrive Oct. 23 through Motown Records.
Offset began teasing the project over the summer before releasing "Something I Need" in September. He later confirmed the album's release date during an interview with Paper Magazine on Oct. 2 and revealed its title the following day during Paris Fashion Week.
The Atlanta rapper has also remained active outside his solo material, recently appearing alongside Quavo on "Away."
GMFU follows Offset's 2025 projects HAUNTED BY FAME and KIARI, adding another chapter to his solo catalog following his success with Migos.