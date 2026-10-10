Offset and Don Toliver Sample Jodeci's “Freek'n You” on New Single “Every Night”

Offset and Don Toliver are bringing some '90s R&B flavor to their latest collaboration, and they’re sampling one of the genre’s most iconic tracks.

On Friday (Oct. 9), the two rappers released "Every Night," a new single that samples Jodeci's 1995 classic "Freek'n You." Produced by Jaasu, the track serves as another preview of Offset's upcoming fourth solo album, GMFU.

The song opens with JoJo Hailey's vocals from the Jodeci hit before Offset jumps in with his signature ad-libs and verses. Rather than burying the sample beneath the production, Jaasu keeps the familiar melody intact while adding heavy drums and distorted synths.

Offset uses the record to deliver flirtatious bars about a woman who's constantly on his mind.

"Thinkin' 'bout you all day and all night, got no sleep / I could spice your life up," he raps.