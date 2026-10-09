50 Cent Shuts Down Any Chance of Peace With Diddy: 'No, Not With Him'

Their feud spans more than two decades, while Combs is serving a 50-month federal sentence and is scheduled for release in January 2028.

He also called Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the Netflix docuseries he executive produced, "the best documentary" about Combs and said it was fair.

50 Cent has said that he doesn't think there will ever be any kind of reconciliation between him and Sean "Diddy" Combs. During a sit-down on Friday (October 9) with TODAY, Fif, who was promoting his new movie Street Fighter, was asked whether he could ever be cool with Diddy, to which he answered: "No, not with him." Hosts Jenna & Sheinelle noted that 50 has mended other feuds before, but the G-Unit mogul said those situations were different, pointing to his reconnection with Shyne as the counterexample. "It's cool," he said of that relationship. "I have friends that like I can come visit your country."

In the same interview, he responded to the NBC News report that Combs watched Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the Netflix docu-series 50 executive produced, on a jailbroken tablet behind bars. "I didn't expect him to have a jailbroken tablet that wasn't was contraband in the actual facility, but he got a chance to see it and you know look it it's great," he said. "I felt like it was the best documentary that went out on them. It was fair." The feud stretches back more than two decades. 50 has claimed he ghostwrote Combs' verse on G. Dep's "Let's Get It" in 2001, took his first shot on record in 2002's "U Not Like Me," then briefly made peace for the 2007 "I Get Money" remix before the two fell out again. The trolling escalated after Cassie's 2023 lawsuit settlement, and 50 announced a Combs documentary that December, selling it to Netflix in 2024 after a bidding war. Combs, who called the docu-series "a shameful hit piece," was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and cleared of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He is serving a 50-month sentence at a low-security federal facility in New Jersey.

Street Fighter opens in theaters October 16. Combs is scheduled for release in January 2028.