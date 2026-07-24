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Looking for the best movies on Peacock? From action-packed blockbusters to heartwarming classics, we've rounded up the top picks you can't miss. Explore these must-watch films now streaming on Peacock.Brighid Tully
With 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' dominating the box office, it made sense to look at 18 of the film's Easter Eggs, as well as that insane mid-credits scene.Kevin Wong
The second trailer for 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage has arrived, showcasing more of Woody Harrelson’s serial killer-turned Marvel supervillain.Joe Price
How did last night's final episode bring the show to a close?Ross Scarano