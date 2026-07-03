Featured
From Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt making a grand entrance on the back of a pickup truck to Magic City getting the documentary treatment, we take a look at highlights from this year's SXSW.Trace William Cowen
On-set photos from 'Renfield' show the Oscar-winning actor dressed up as the iconic monster. The film is expected to hit theaters April 2023.Joshua Espinoza
'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' (which hits theaters on April 22) finds Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage in the most Nicolas Cage film we've seen.Khal
Pop Culture
Nicolas Cage is 'Thankful' His Wild New Film 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' 'Even Exists At All'
Nicolas Cage, star of 'Prisoners of the Ghostland,' speaks to working with director Sion Sono, his "Western kabuki" acting style, operatic line reads, and more.Khal