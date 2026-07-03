Nicolas Cage

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Nicolas Cage at the "Spider-Noir" world premiere held at Regal Times Square on May 13, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Addresses His Most Famous Memes: 'Does Any Other Actor Deal With This?'

Want to know how the legendary actor feels about that "You Don't Say?" meme? Now you can.

Jaelani Turner-Williams52 days ago
A figure in a trench coat and fedora swings on ropes, in a noir-style black and white image.
Pop Culture

'Spider-Noir' Teaser Trailer: Nicolas Cage Is the Hero of 1930s New York in Upcoming Series

The new series will debut in May, available in black-and-white and full-color.

Trace William Cowen155 days ago
Nicolas Cage at the Saturn Awards, wearing a suit, standing in front of a backdrop.
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Warns of AI Dangers: 'Robots Cannot Reflect the Human Condition'

Artificial intelligence was a major sticking point in the negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Jose Martinez528 days ago
Nic Cage and John Madden are pictured
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Tapped by David O. Russell to Play John Madden in Upcoming Film

Cage doesn't miss, so it's safe to say this will be a must-see.

Trace William Cowen700 days ago
Nicolas Cage in a light suit being interviewed at SXSW, microphone in foreground
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage to Star in Live-Action 'Spider-Man Noir' Series After Voicing 1930s Character in 'Into the Spider-Verse'

Last year, the Oscar-winning actor teased that he was aiming to explore the TV medium after a decades-long career full of acclaimed films.

Trace William Cowen794 days ago
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Nicolas Cage in a light suit and FKA twigs in an avant-garde outfit with bejeweled headpiece
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage and FKA Twigs to Star in Horror Movie Depicting Jesus’ Childhood

'The Carpenter's Son' is scheduled to film this summer.

Alex Ocho801 days ago
nicolas cage on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Eyeing Exit From Film Acting: 'I’d Like to Leave on a High Note'

The long-celebrated actor can currently be seen in A24's 'Dream Scenario,' in theaters now.

Trace William Cowen955 days ago
Nicholas Cage photographd in New York
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Thinks His First Memory Goes Back to the Womb

Nicolas Cage revealed to Stephen Colbert that his earliest memory is being in utero, and that he could "see faces in the dark or something."

tara mahadevan1169 days ago
Nicolas Cage is seen waving at the audience
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Reveals His Picks for the Top 5 Movies in His Filmography

Nicolas Cage has maintained one of the most consistently surprising and creatively challenging careers in Hollywood. Here, he reveals his top 5.

Trace William Cowen1190 days ago
Nicolas Cage is seen pointing at something or someone
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage on Why He Doesn’t ‘Need’ to Join MCU: ‘I’m Nic Cage’

Nicolas Cage spoke at length about his expansive filmography and the power of art while accepting an award at this month's Miami Film Festival.

Trace William Cowen1228 days ago
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Nicolas Cage is on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage 'Not Really Down' to Join 'Star Wars' Universe: 'I'm a Trekkie, Man’

2023 is not even two weeks deep and we've already gotten multiple Nicolas Cage-related updates, including word that he's "not really down" for 'Star Wars.'

Trace William Cowen1285 days ago
Nic Cage is pictured as a vampire
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Is the Perfect Dracula in Wild New Trailer for ‘Renfield’

Nicolas Cage continues his recent streak of high-profile entries with the upcoming 'Renfield' horror-comedy from Universal Pictures, out in April.

Trace William Cowen1289 days ago
Nicolas Cage is pictured wearing a suit
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Reveals How Elon Musk Got in the Way of Him Opening a Movie Studio in Las Vegas

Cage, who's currently still carrying an unbearable weight exclusively associated with massive talent, sits down with Kimmel for some Vegas talk.

Trace William Cowen1547 days ago
Nicolas Cage
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Opens Up About His Fifth Marriage, Says It Will Be His Last: 'This Is It’

In his latest cover story with 'GQ,' Nicolas Cage talked about his marriage to Riko Shibata. He also opened up about his career and his latest film.

Jordan Rose1577 days ago
Nicolas Cage on red carpet at SXSW 2022
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Wants to Join Possible ‘The Batman’ Sequel With ‘Absolutely Terrifying’ Rendition of This Villain

Speaking with reporters at SXSW, Nicolas Cage revealed he would love to star opposite Robert Pattinson in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves 'The Batman.'

Brad Callas1583 days ago
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