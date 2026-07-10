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Meagan Good Isn't Pregnant, Viral Baby Bump Photo Revealed to Be AI

The photo appears to be generated from a decade-old paparazzi picture.

Meagan Good attends the Hollywood Unlocked's 6th Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images

A photo circulating on social media tricked some people into believing that Meagan Good, who is married to Jonathan Majors, was expecting her first child.

As reported by TMZ, the viral picture showing Good with a baby bump was AI-generated or doctored, and the star is currently not pregnant. In fact, the photo that has been circulating on social media was a digitally manipulated version of a paparazzi photo of Good taken in 2015.
When in doubt about sensational photos of celebrities, there’s some easy tells. The AI model appeared to add extra fingers to Good’s hand, because some versions of the technology still has trouble with that. Another giveaway is that she’s holding a vape, and obviously she wouldn’t vape if she was actually pregnant.

While AI is the reason for pregnancy rumors, Good appears to find some amusement in it, after she shared an AI-generated picture that showed her and her fellow “Megs,” rapper Megan Thee Stallion and actress Megan Fox, as Power Rangers. She’s previously shared AI-generated photos showing her and her husband as X-Men superhero Storm and Harry Potter.

Other AI-assisted posts from her included a carousel that featured her and Majors as Shazam! hero Darla Dudley and Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror, both characters they’ve played in real life.

Good and Majors celebrated one year of marriage back in March, which she celebrated with an Instagram post featuring pictures from their wedding. “The greatest love story I’ve ever known… You. Changed. My. Life,” she wrote. She was previously in a relationship with producer and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin from 2012 to 2022, but started dating Majors amid his highly publicized 2023 trial for assault and aggravated harassment against his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

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