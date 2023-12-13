Jonathan Majors Calls Himself a 'Great Man' in Audio Released During Domestic Violence Trial

The conversation where Jonathan Majors called for his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, to behave like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama has gone viral.

Just one week Major's rant towards Jabbari was described in court during the actor's domestic violence trial, on Wednesday, a recorded audio from the conversation surfaced online per TMZ. The scolding took place six months before Majors, 34, allegedly assaulted Jabbari, 30, in the backseat of a car in New York City.

"Do you understand that?" Majors shouted at Jabbari, who sounded teary and inconsolable. "Do you really know, baby? Do you really?"

After Jabbari mustered a "yes," Majors continued, "Then how dare you come home drunk and disturb the peace of our house when we have a plan. I would like to get to the point where your friends know what job I'm on and go, 'I think Grace is gonna be out of commission.'"