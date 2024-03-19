Jonathan Majors' Ex Grace Jabbari Files Civil Lawsuit Accusing Him of Assault and Defamation

Grace Jabbari has filed a new civil lawsuit in Manhattan against her ex, Jonathan Majors.

According to court documents obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, Jabbari—who is a professional dancer and movement coach—has accused the actor of having a history of domestic abuse and making her out to be a liar. The suit alleges battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and malicious prosecution and defamation.

The new suit stems from 34-year-old Majors denying that he abused Jabbari before and after his conviction in last year’s criminal case. The suit outlines several examples of alleged physical violence that Jabbari suffered, with her accusing him of a “pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023.”

Jabbari claims that the alleged abuse intensified in 2022 after they moved in together in London.

“In September 2022, Majors again became upset and began verbally assaulting Grace while chasing her around the home,” the complaint says. “When he was finally able to corner her on the bed, Majors raised his fist over her as she cowered, protecting her face with her hands. On this occasion, Majors did not physically strike Grace; he obtained control over himself and left the property as Grace locked herself in a bedroom for safety.”