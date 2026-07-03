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When you think of bad movies that made a lot of money, ‘Morbius’ and ‘Suicide Squad' probably don’t come to mind, but they’re among 13 other terrible films that crushed the box office.Brent Eickhoff
Pop Culture
A Full Timeline of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Blood-Suckingly Bizarre Relationship
Rumors surfaced that Megan Fox was no longer rocking her engagement ring after she and MGK got into an explosive argument in February. Here's what to know.Dayna Haffenden
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went deep on their relationship for British 'GQ Style's' new cover story featuring Hollywood's newest power couple.Brenton Blanchet
Pop Culture
Megan Fox Reflects on 'Battling My Own Demons Psychologically' in Early Stages of Acting Career
In a new interview, Megan Fox opened up about her internal struggle with her sudden fame and how she didn't care about anything else at the time.tara mahadevan