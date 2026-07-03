Megan Fox

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Brian Austin Green Says His Marriage to Megan Fox Was Based on Physical Attraction
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Gets Candid About What Went Wrong in His Megan Fox Marriage

The ‘90210’ alum says he once built relationships around chemistry before therapy helped him prioritize friendship and openness.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Kai Cenat attends Lionsgate's "Michael" Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Meagan Good Posts AI Image of Herself, Megan Thee Stallion, and Megan Fox as Power Rangers

The actress showed love to her fellow "Megs" in an Instagram post.

Jaelani Turner-Williams30 days ago
Two people sitting on porch steps, MGK wearing red pants and a cap, and Wiz Khalifa in black and white pants, both smiling.
Music

MGK Raps About His ‘New B*tch’ on ‘Blog Era Boyz’ Mixtape With Wiz Khalifa

The track is taken from Machine Gun Kelly and Wiz Khalifa's new collaborative mixtape, 'Blog Era Boyz.'

Joe Price56 days ago
Megan Fox close up with dyed blonde and pink hair
Pop Culture

Fans Divided Over 'Jennifer’s Body' Sequel

A ‘Jennifer’s Body’ sequel is in the works — but not everyone wants it.

Simone Torn112 days ago
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pose together. Megan wears a strapless dress, and MGK dons a pink floral suit.
Music

MGK Says He’s 'Stoked We Had a Baby' Under Megan Fox's New Photos

MGK and Megan Fox are co-parenting their daughter, Sage Blade, after they split.

Mark Elibert128 days ago
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Megan Fox Announces Her Return to Instagram—And Ex MGK Had Something to Say
Pop Culture

Megan Fox Returns to Instagram — And Ex Machine Gun Kelly Pops Up in the Comments

The actress shared sultry photos on Instagram, and Machine Gun Kelly didn’t waste time showing up in the comments.

Bernadette Giacomazzo135 days ago
(L-R) Megan Fox and Brian Austin Gree.
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Recalls Megan Fox at 17, Says She 'Relentlessly Pursued' Him

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star called Fox a "breath of fresh air" when they began dating following the "really hard" relationship he had previously.

Jaelani Turner-Williams183 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

MGK and Megan Fox Reportedly Haven't Reconciled But Co-Parent From Separate Households

The former couple is focused on raising their Saga, who was born last March.

Jaelani Turner-Williams192 days ago
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event.
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Says He and Megan Fox Are 'Great' Co-Parenting Their Children

The former couple, who were married for nearly 10 years, share three children.

Jose Martinez205 days ago
MALAGA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Brian Austin Green attends "Abominable" press conference during the San Diego Comic-Con Malaga 2025 at Palacio de Ferias y Congresos on September 26, 2025 in Malaga, Spain. PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Megan Fox attends Revolve Festival 2024 at HOTEL Revolve on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Says He and Megan Fox 'Co-Parent Well': 'We Stay Out of Each Other's Way'

The ex-spouses share three sons, and Fox welcomed a daughter with MGK in June.

Jaelani Turner-Williams230 days ago
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Megan Fox and MGK
Pop Culture

mgk and Megan Fox Have Seemingly Reconciled

A source says that the two haven't put a label on their relationship yet.

Trey Alston265 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly takes a selfie on stage, wearing a black cap and shirt with "21," in front of a cheering crowd.
Music

mgk Recalls Being Kicked 'Out of the House' Over Drug Use in Newly Released 'Downfall'-Era Track

The track stems from Travis Barker-led sessions for Colson's 2020 album 'Tickets to My Downfall.'

Trace William Cowen269 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly with pink hair and Megan Fox in a black dress with a plunging neckline, standing against a green backdrop.
Music

MGK Wrote a Whole Song About Fan Who Boldly Asked Him 'How Did You Fumble Megan Fox?'

According to mgk, it was Travis Barker who urged him to turn the moment into a song.

Trace William Cowen343 days ago
Megan Fox with red hair in a gray outfit and Machine Gun Kelly in a green sweater and sunglasses, holding hands outdoors.
Pop Culture

MGK Reveals Baby Name, and It's Not 'Celestial Seed'

MGK revealed the baby’s name and thanked Megan Fox in a new video.

Jessica Mcbride395 days ago
Megan Fox attends Revolve Festival 2024 at HOTEL Revolve on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.
Pop Culture

Megan Fox Calls Daughter With MGK 'Unplanned but Happy Surprise'

The actress told older mothers to "stop listening to the patriarchy."

Jaelani Turner-Williams421 days ago
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Machine Gun Kelly saluting on the red carpet, wearing a striped shirt and showcasing tattoos.
Music

MGK Says His Newborn Baby Girl's Name Isn’t 'Celestial Seed'

The rocker, who welcomed his first child with Megan Fox last Thursday, cleared the air after his fans misinterpreted one of his social media posts.

Alex Ocho472 days ago
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the GRAMMY Awards in 2023.
Music

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Welcome Their First Child Together: 'She's Finally Here!'

The newborn becomes Fox's fourth child and MGK's second.

Jose Martinez477 days ago

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