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If you think Die Hard is the best Christmas movie, these action-packed, unconventional holiday films deserve a spot on your watchlist.Kevin Wong
It’s no surprise that big-budget, high-profile movies, especially ones from beloved franchises like Marvel or ‘Star Wars,’ dominate the box office todayjuliarp
Pop Culture
The 8 Biggest Takeaways & Surprises from HBO Max's 'Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Reunion' Special
From Emma Watson and Tom Felton's love for each other to casting stories, here are the takeaways from the 'Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Reunion' on HBO Max.Karla Rodriguez
The Canadian sprint star chats about everything from Toronto hip-hop to Sonic the Hedgehog to wanting to become the world's fastest man at the Tokyo Olympics.Alex Nino Gheciu