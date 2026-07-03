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Kai Cenat with long hair and a cap, wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants, sits in a chair speaking into a microphone.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Shares 'Harry Potter'-Inspired Trailer for Streamer University's Class of 2026

As Kai recently vowed to fans, he plans to make Streamer University an annual event "for as long as I am alive."

Trace William Cowen4 days ago
'Harry Potter' Star Paapa Essiedu Faced Racist Death Threats for Snape Casting
Pop Culture

Paapa Essiedu Says He Received Death Threats After Snape Casting in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’

As HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ reboot sparks debate, Essiedu opens up about death threats and what the role means for representation on screen.

Bernadette Giacomazzo115 days ago
Emma Watson, wearing a brown jacket, standing outdoors with a blurred crowd in the background.
Pop Culture

Emma Watson Packs on the PDA With Billionaire Heir Gonzalo Hevia Baillères

Emma Watson was spotted kissing billionaire heir Gonzalo Hevia Baillères at an airport in Mexico, fueling rumors about the pair’s relationship.

Helen Storms134 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Finesse2Tymes visits SiriusXM Studios on November 19, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Reads 'Harry Potter' to Prove That He's Literate: 'I Can F*ckin' Read'

The Memphis rapper read a passage from 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams155 days ago
Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling at the BAFTA Awards, posing together. Emma wears a one-shoulder dress, and J.K. wears a patterned gown.
Life

J.K. Rowling Calls Emma Watson 'Ignorant' as Public Feud Intensifies

J.K. Rowling is calling out Emma Watson after the actress spoke publicly about their complex relationship.

Helen Storms290 days ago
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Emma Watson is seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships.
Pop Culture

Emma Watson Breaks Silence on Rift With 'Harry Potter' Author J.K. Rowling

The 'Harry Potter' alum says she still 'treasures' their past connection despite ideological differences.

Sienna Dubois 295 days ago
Emma Watson attends the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House
Pop Culture

'Harry Potter' Star Reveals Why She Stopped Making Movies

The 'Harry Potter' actress says the pressures of promoting her work made the industry feel 'soul-destroying.'

Sienna Dubois 297 days ago
Jessie Cave attends The International Booker Prize 2025 Winner Announcement at the Tate Modern.
Pop Culture

'Harry Potter' Star Jessie Cave Says She Was Barred From a Fan Convention Because of Her OnlyFans

Earlier this year, the actress and comedian launched an OnlyFans page for "niche hair content."

Joe Price298 days ago
Jessie Cave attends the UK Premiere of "A Boy called Christmas"
Pop Culture

'Harry Potter' Alum's OnlyFans Account Leads to Convention Ban

The actor, known for appearing in the 'Harry Potter' films, was removed from a convention lineup following concerns related to her OnlyFans account.

Sienna Dubois 298 days ago
Emma Watson
Pop Culture

Emma Watson Handed Six-Month Driving Ban For Speeding in UK

The 'Harry Potter' actress failed to show up for her court hearing.

tara mahadevan365 days ago
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Jason Isaacs in a gray blazer and blue shirt standing in front of a "The White Lotus" backdrop, surrounded by plants.
Pop Culture

'White Lotus' Star Jason Isaacs Once Worked With the ‘Worst Bully Ever’

“I’d never seen anything like it,” said the 'White Lotus' star, recalling shocking on-set behavior from a mystery A-lister.

Maggie Ekberg395 days ago
J.K. Rowling, with red hair, speaks at a podium; Azealia Banks performs in a pink outfit on stage.
Pop Culture

J.K. Rowling Responds to Azealia Banks Criticizing Her Anti-Trans Views

The 'Harry Potter' author responded to the "212" rapper.

Alex Ocho486 days ago
Azealia Banks performing on stage, wearing a white outfit. J.K. Rowling at an event, in a navy dress with silver details.
Music

Azealia Banks Once Again Slams J.K. Rowling Over Anti-Trans Views

The "212" rapper questioned why Rowling is "dedicated to harassing people who make up less than 1% of the global population."

Alex Ocho488 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Jessie Cave attends the "Mean Girls: The Musical" Opening Night at The Savoy Theatre on June 26, 2024 in London, England.
Pop Culture

'Harry Potter' Alum Jessie Cave Offers 'Very Sensual Stuff' on OnlyFans

The actress, played Lavender Brown in three 'Harry Potter' films, will have content for those with hair fetishes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams493 days ago
'SNL50' skit set in a police station with actors in uniforms and casual clothes.
Pop Culture

‘SNL’ Brings Back ‘Scared Straight’ Sketch With Eddie Murphy and Will Ferrell: ‘Expecto Fellatio'

Murphy and Ferrell, along with Jason Sudeikis and Kenan Thompson, revived the iconic sketch on SNL50.

Alex Ocho515 days ago
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J.K. Rowling arrives at the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore" world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England.
Pop Culture

HBO Stands By J.K. Rowling Ahead of 'Harry Potter' Show, Says She Has 'Right to Express Her Personal Views'

The television network called Rowling's involvement "invaluable" to the project, slated to debut between late 2026 and early 2027.

Jaelani Turner-Williams603 days ago
This is a photo of Maggie Smith.
Pop Culture

Oscar-Winning 'Harry Potter' and 'Downton Abbey' Actress Maggie Smith Dead at 89

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning," reads a family statement.

Trace William Cowen658 days ago

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