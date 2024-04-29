Janet Jackson Says She Passed on Playing Storm in ‘X-Men’ Before the Role Went to Halle Berry

A legendary superhero role that ultimately went to Halle Berry was originally intended for Janet Jackson.

On a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Jackson revealed that due to touring obligations, she couldn't take on the role of Ororo 'Storm' Munroe in the first X-Men franchise film.

“Ooh, this is horrible—I can’t remember the film,” Jackson said when asked about roles she's turned down. “But Halle Berry played Storm..."