DeVon Franklin Has 'Nothing But Love' for Ex-Wife Meagan Good

During a recent appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle , the 47-year-old producer and pastor was asked where things stand with his former wife. His response was direct: “Nothing but love.”

More than three years after their split, DeVon Franklin says there’s no bad blood between him and Meagan Good .

Franklin reflected on the nature of long-term relationships, explaining that timing plays a bigger role than people often admit. “You are with someone for a period of time,” he said. “During that period of time, you are exactly getting what you need, and then you move on to whatever may be next.”

Franklin and Good married in 2012 in Malibu after a high-profile courtship rooted in shared faith. Nearly a decade later, they announced their separation in December 2021. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Looking back, Franklin framed the marriage as purposeful rather than as a failure. “Sometimes that period of time is a lifetime, sometimes that period of time is years,” he explained. “Don’t look at it as it didn’t work. It worked for what it needed to for the growth in each of us to happen.”

Both have since remarried. Franklin tied the knot with celebrity trainer Maria Castillo in August 2025 during a Los Angeles ceremony that blended African American and Dominican traditions. Speaking about the wedding at the time, Franklin shared, “The vision was to create something that feels like us and brings our friends and family into our love story.”

Good, 44, married actor Jonathan Majors in March 2025. Their ceremony was intimate, officiated by Majors’ mother, Terri Anderson-Watson. The couple had been publicly linked since May 2023 and announced their engagement at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in 2024.