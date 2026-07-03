Jonathan Majors on ‘Magazine Dreams,’ Marvel, and What's Next: "There’s No Playbook for Redemption"
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We caught up with Jonathan Majors to talk about ‘Magazine Dreams,’ his relationship with Marvel post-firing, his marriage to Meagan Good, and more.Jacob Kramer
Complex talked to crisis management expert Erik Bernstein about handling a PR crisis, the Jonathan Majors situation, and how social media impacts his job.Karla Rodriguez
Here is everything you need to know regarding Jonathan Majors' arrest following a domestic dispute in New York City, and what the victim has said since.Karla Rodriguez
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors are among the Oscars presenters who took the stage at the Academy Award rehearsals on March 11 at the Dolby Theater.Karla Rodriguez