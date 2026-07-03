Jonathan Majors

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NAACP Image Awards Fashion Show
Pop Culture

Meagan Good Calls Divorce From DeVon Franklin the 'Biggest Blessing'

The actress, who's now married to Jonathan Majors, is okay with the ending of her first marriage to motivational speaker and producer DeVon Franklin.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
Jonathan Majors in a black suit stands at a microphone holding an award, speaking at an event.
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors' Upcoming Film 'Run Hide Fight: Infidels' Is Anti-Palestine, Anti-'Woke Mind Virus'

The former Marvel actor has landed his first role since 2023 in a politically charged film from Ben Shapiro's media company.

Alex Ocho22 days ago
Jonathan Majors in sunglasses and Meagan Good in a red dress pose together, smiling, at an event.
Pop Culture

Meagan Good Shares Odd Al Photos With Jonathan Majors at a Michael Jackson Concert and the Met Gala

Good shared AI-generated images of herself and Majors in a number of over-the-top AI photos.

Alex Ocho59 days ago
Meagan Good Reveals She Rehomed Her Cat When Jonathan Majors Told Her To: 'I Chose the Man'
Pop Culture

Meagan Good Rehomed Her Cat for Jonathan Majors: 'I Chose the Man'

From bathroom mishaps to blended-family tension, Meagan Good explains the messy moment that forced her to choose between her cat and Majors’ dogs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo98 days ago
Jonathan Majors attends the grand opening of The PM Lounge, Fresno brings Hollywood glamour to The Central Valley on November 13, 2025 in Fresno, California.
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors Falls Through Window on Movie Set, Crew Is on Strike

The stunt gone wrong was caught on video.

Shawn Setaro105 days ago
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Meagan Good Celebrates One Year Wedding Anniversary with Jonathan Majors
Pop Culture

Meagan Good Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Jonathan Majors: ‘You Changed My Life’

Inside her viral Instagram love letter and the intimate L.A. ceremony that made Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples.

Bernadette Giacomazzo120 days ago
Jonathan Majors and Ben Shapiro split image
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors to Star in Action Film Produced by Ben Shapiro

The project will mark Major’s first movie role since his 2023 assault conviction.

Joshua Espinoza141 days ago
Jonathan Majors Cries As He Shares How Meagan Good Helped 'Rebuild' Him
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors Breaks Down in Tears Describing How Meagan Good 'Helped Rebuild' Him

Following his conviction and industry fallout, the former Marvel star says Meagan Good became his anchor, challenging his mindset and reshaping how he sees himself and his career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
FRESNO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Jonathan Majors attends the grand opening of The PM Lounge, Fresno brings Hollywood glamour to The Central Valley on November 13, 2025 in Fresno, California. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: NLE Choppa attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors Reacts to Viral NLE Choppa 'Read It Again' Moment: 'I'm Not Worried About Him'

The entertainers had a tense moment while discussing the Bible on Kirk Franklin's 'Den of Kings' last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams150 days ago
DeVon Franklin Has 'Nothing But Love' for Ex-Wife Meagan Good
Pop Culture

DeVon Franklin Has 'Nothing But Love' for Ex-Wife Meagan Good

In a recent interview, DeVon Franklin reflected on his marriage, personal growth, and where he stands today following his 2021 split from Meagan Good.

Bernadette Giacomazzo156 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Deon Cole, Regina King and Jonathan Majors attend a special screening of “The Harder They Fall” at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Deon Cole Says Jonathan Majors Pulled Up on Horse, Never Broke Character for ‘The Harder They Fall’

The comedian and actor said Majors stayed in character even when they weren't filming.

Jaelani Turner-Williams164 days ago
US producer DeVon Franklin (L) and wife US actress Meagan Good attend the premiere of "The Intruder" at the Hollywood Arclight on May 1, 2019 in Hollywood.
Pop Culture

DeVon Franklin Recalls Getting on Dating Apps After Divorce From Meagan Good

The producer and motivational speaker said he spoke to one woman for close to five months on Snapchat.

Jaelani Turner-Williams171 days ago
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Become Citizens of Guinea Following DNA Tests
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Become Citizens of Guinea Following DNA Tests

Actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good receive Guinean citizenship in a ceremony recognizing their ancestral ties to the West African nation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo188 days ago
Jeremy Renner
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Says Jonathan Majors Getting Dropped from Marvel 'Sucks'

Marvel cut ties with Majors after he was convicted of assault in 2023.

tara mahadevan269 days ago
(L-R) NLE Choppa, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors.
Music

NLE Choppa Claims Jonathan Majors 'Tension' Is Related to Meagan Good Crush

The rapper says he has "respect" for the pair's marriage despite him "complimenting" Good in the past.

Jaelani Turner-Williams273 days ago
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HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: NLE Choppa attends 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Jonathan Majors attends the 7th Daytime Beauty Awards at Grand Venue on September 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

NLE Choppa Claims Jonathan Majors Couldn't 'Make Eye Contact' With Him

The rapper claimed that the 'Den of Kings' group tried to "undermine" his "wisdom."

Jaelani Turner-Williams274 days ago
Split image of NLE Choppa and Jonathan Majors.
Music

NLE Choppa Responds to Jonathan Majors Telling Him to Read the Bible Again in Viral Clip

The clip comes from an interaction between Choppa and Majors on the latest episode of Kirk Franklin's 'Den of Kings.'

Jose Martinez277 days ago
Jonathan Majors wearing a white baseball cap with a black logo and a brown jacket, speaking with an expressive facial expression.
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors Recalls Telling Megan Good That He Was Feeling Suicidal: ‘I Just Don’t Want It'

Majors said that at one point he "damn near lived on a roof" because of his struggles with mental health.

Joe Price277 days ago

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