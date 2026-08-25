Music

The Game Discusses Earlier Versions of Drake Collab: 'They Weren't Too Kind'

The L.A. rapper talked about previous incarnations of "No Brakes," and said any lyrical changes were made to protect "the coast."

The Game and Drake
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic | Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Game says that he may have removed some Drake lyrics from a new collaboration, but it was all in the interest of peace.

In a new interview on Real 92.3 LA’s The Cruz Show, the Compton rapper was asked about “No Brakes,” his new collaboration with the Canadian superstar.

“Is there a verse from Drake that we haven’t heard yet that was supposed to be on ‘No Brakes’?” host J. Cruz asked.

“I don’t know. Maybe,” Game said coyly. “Maybe I pulled it off, ‘cause I didn’t need it.”

He went on to explain exactly why he might have pulled that verse off of the album, if such a verse in fact existed.

“That is not the first version of that song,” he continued. “There’s about three versions, and some other versions, they weren’t really too kind. I pulled certain things off the album. I altered the album a lot to make sure the focus would be more on music and less on B.S.”

Cruz asked if Game made those changes in order to protect “certain individuals.”

“Maybe it was just to protect the [west] coast as a whole,” the rapper responded. “I think it was better to deliver an album full of music, with no beefs. I don’t think I’m dissing anyone on the album.”

Check it out below, beginning at the six-minute mark.

Despite The Game’s protestations, many fans have taken some lyrics off of his new The Documentary III to be shots at Kendrick Lamar.

Perhaps the most notable perceived diss comes on the song "LA Monster," which suggests that Game wasn’t too impressed with Kendrick's Grammy Award-winning album, GNX — which was seen as a victory lap after he came out on top of the feud with Drake in 2024. “The GNX scare the hoes away,” he raps.

In his interview with Cruz, The Game objected to those interpretations.

“You can take [the lyrics] and make it what you want,” he began. “I’ve seen people create their own narratives. I’m not where they are.

“We gotta get out of this realm of taking everything personal,” he continued. But, he said, “I can’t blame anyone for having a separate opinion opposite of mine.”

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