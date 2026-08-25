The Game Discusses Earlier Versions of Drake Collab: 'They Weren't Too Kind'

The Game says that he may have removed some Drake lyrics from a new collaboration, but it was all in the interest of peace. In a new interview on Real 92.3 LA’s The Cruz Show, the Compton rapper was asked about “No Brakes,” his new collaboration with the Canadian superstar. “Is there a verse from Drake that we haven’t heard yet that was supposed to be on ‘No Brakes’?” host J. Cruz asked. “I don’t know. Maybe,” Game said coyly. “Maybe I pulled it off, ‘cause I didn’t need it.” He went on to explain exactly why he might have pulled that verse off of the album, if such a verse in fact existed.

“That is not the first version of that song,” he continued. “There’s about three versions, and some other versions, they weren’t really too kind. I pulled certain things off the album. I altered the album a lot to make sure the focus would be more on music and less on B.S.” Cruz asked if Game made those changes in order to protect “certain individuals.” “Maybe it was just to protect the [west] coast as a whole,” the rapper responded. “I think it was better to deliver an album full of music, with no beefs. I don’t think I’m dissing anyone on the album.” Check it out below, beginning at the six-minute mark.