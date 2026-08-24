Why the Nike Kobe 6 Is Kobe Bryant's Best Sneaker

Last week, we ranked every Kobe Bryant signature sneaker from both his Nike and Adidas lines. To the surprise of nobody, the Nike Kobe 6 secured the No. 1 spot.
Bryant’s sixth signature model with Nike had a great combination of storytelling, design, colorways, and elite performance by the Black Mamba himself. The sneaker wasn’t just beloved due to nostalgia—Nike’s ongoing Protro releases since 2020 show its popularity among current NBA and WNBA players too.
In celebration of Kobe's birthday and Mamba Day, here are six reasons why the Nike Kobe 6 Kobe Bryant’s best sneaker.
Shop Nike and explore the Sneakers collection on Complex
The Nike Kobe 6 colorways.
When it comes to colorways, the Kobe 6’s misses have been few and far between. It simply works in almost every variation that’s released—not to mention the plethora of unreleased variations. Original releases like Lakers-based models, multiple All-Star shoes, limited soccer-themed pairs? All hits. New colorways like the “Total Orange” or the Dodgers-themed pair? More hits. Shoes like the Nike Air Force 1 or Nike Dunk probably have more good colorways, but they have an awful lot more bad ones too. Consistency has been one of the keys to what makes the Nike Kobe 6 the best Kobe Bryant signature.
The Nike Kobe 6 was worn by prime-era Kobe.
When the Nike Kobe 6 was releasing for the very first time starting back in 2010, Kobe Bryant was arguably in his second basketball prime. He was coming off back-to-back NBA championships, All-NBA accolades, and had the numbers to back it up. It’s not hard to see why hoopers wanted to wear the same sneaker as one of the best and most popular players in the league. There were still great shoes that followed, but as the injuries stacked up and the numbers went down, this is a reminder of when Kobe was still Kobe.
The Nike Kobe 6 perfected the concept.
The Nike Kobe 6 didn’t break much new ground when it launched in 2010, but it did serve as the fully evolved concept that began with the Nike Kobe 4. Its low-cut silhouette, minimal synthetic upper, and Zoom Air cushioning were implemented in the most effective manner yet, and the design allowed for some of the most memorable colorways of all time. This Nike Kobe stands as one of the best examples of evolution over revolution when it comes to sneaker design.
The Nike Kobe 6’s ubiquity.
Even over a decade since its original release, the Kobe 6 is still one of the most worn sneakers in both the NBA and the WNBA, according to Kix Stats. Nike also played a hand in reestablishing its popularity by introducing the upgraded Protro version that’s equipped with the brand’s latest innovations. There’s also the re-release of the coveted “Grinch” colorway, which we’ll get into below, and the introduction of a bevy of new iterations that furthered its legacy.
The ‘Grinch’ Nike Kobe 6.
Before its mass popularity, the Kobe 6 “Grinch” was a hit from the jump. It debuted on Christmas Day 2010, when Kobe and the Lakers faced the newly formed Miami Heat. Courtside fans were even gifted pairs for the occasion. Although the Lakers lost, the Grinch’s legacy still grew. The colorway, nickname, and Christmas inspiration helped make it one of the best basketball shoes of all time. We’ve since seen countless players wear the Grinch, and it even made its way onto football and baseball cleats. Its influence is so strong that anytime a bright green basketball shoe surfaces, people immediately start calling it a “Grinch.”
Jalen Brunson carrying on the Nike Kobe 6’s legacy.
Passing the torch is inevitable in sports. Eras, numbers, and stars come and go. But the Kobe 6 is one of the rare cases where a signature silhouette itself has been passed down. Jalen Brunson, an undersized guard who was always somewhat overlooked, became the face of a Knicks team trying to end 53 years without a championship. Along the way, he embraced the Mamba Mentality in his own way, constantly wearing Kobe colorways and PEs and helping push Bryant’s signature line into the idea of a true legacy-model. You can argue players like DeMar DeRozan helped lay that groundwork, but Brunson’s “Statue of Liberty” Kobe 6 made the official statement. Brunson has stated multiple times that he doesn't want a signature but he wants to continue to push the story Kobe built, and I don't think anyone is mad at that.