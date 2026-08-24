Why the Nike Kobe 6 Is Kobe Bryant's Best Sneaker

Last week, we ranked every Kobe Bryant signature sneaker from both his Nike and Adidas lines. To the surprise of nobody, the Nike Kobe 6 secured the No. 1 spot.

Bryant’s sixth signature model with Nike had a great combination of storytelling, design, colorways, and elite performance by the Black Mamba himself. The sneaker wasn’t just beloved due to nostalgia—Nike’s ongoing Protro releases since 2020 show its popularity among current NBA and WNBA players too.

In celebration of Kobe's birthday and Mamba Day, here are six reasons why the Nike Kobe 6 Kobe Bryant’s best sneaker.

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