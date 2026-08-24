The Best 24 Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

Kobe Bryant’s time with Nike is now celebrated, but it got off to an inauspicious start. He signed with the brand in 2003, switching allegiances in the wake of an Adidas deal that brought him into the league and an exciting period of sneaker free agency after that. Bryant was not immediately a signature athlete though—the first Nike shoe really connected to him was the Huarache 2K4—and even when his signature models did come, they were not immediately impactful.
We may go back and buy retro Kobe 3s now, but not many of us were doing so when they first arrived. Bryant’s line eventually found its footing in the Kobe 4, which created a more distinct look for his shoes and basketball shoes in general. Nike elevated him with powerful marketing campaigns and the sneakers to match. As he collected more championships with the Lakers, Bryant became one of Nike’s most important athlete partners of all time, with proper signature shoes, and even takedown models, in countless colorways that shifted the course of the sneaker industry.
For a while, it appeared that history would cease in the wake of his death. After Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, the future of his Nike line was uncertain. In April 2021, Complex reported that Kobe Bryant’s Nike deal had come to an end.
Nike put a freeze on the release of new Kobes, existing pairs hit all-time highs on the secondary market, and NBA players worried about running out of pairs to be able to hoop in. But luckily for all interested parties, Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant and Nike announced a new deal in March 2022 with hopes to “inspire a new generation of athletes and encourage youth participation in sport.” The new partnership began with the release of the Nike Kobe 6 “Mambacita Sweet 16,” an homage to the tragic passing of Bryant and his daughter Gigi. The Nike Kobe line fully relaunched in 2023, and more pairs have been releasing ever since.
Bryant’s signature line is revered for the influence that it had on performance basketball footwear. Starting with the Kobe 4, the Black Mamba re-popularized low-top basketball shoes, silencing the fears that the world had about low-cut sneakers making players more injury prone. His impact is ever present, and we see the DNA and formula from the Kobe line all over other signature models, including the likes Ja Morant, and even later LeBron James models, just to name a few.
In honor of Kobe's birthday and Mamba Day, the Complex Sneakers staff has updated our ranking of the top 24 Nike Kobe sneakers of all time. The group focuses solely on his work with Nike—Adidas was foundational to Bryant’s sneaker catalog, but those models just don’t stand up to what he did with Nike. Check out the entire list below of the 24 Best Nike Kobe sneakers of all time.
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Nike Kobe 6 'Mambacita Sweet 16'
Release Date: May 1, 2022
The world lost someone special when Bryant passed away, and it was always going to be difficult for Nike to reintroduce his sneakers back to the market in a meaningful way that also appeased the fans. What the brand came up with was a sneaker representing both Kobe and his daughter, Gigi, who also passed away in that tragic helicopter crash. The “Mambacita” Kobe 6 was the first sneaker to be released after Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was able to re-sign his estate with Nike. The sneaker represents Gigi’s Sweet 16 and has her number two on the heels of the sneaker, with her name on one shoe and Kobe’s name on the other sneaker. There’s also the Mamba “M” on the heel, which was on Gigi’s uniforms, and it’s done up in black and white, the color of her team. A tasteful sneaker that tackled a challenging and emotional topic. —Matt Welty
Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 'Indiana Fever'
Release Date: June 30, 2025
Our newest entrant onto the list of best Kobes is one Bryant himself never wore, but is helping to carry on his legacy. While WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark may have her own signature sneaker on the way, she’s been regularly representing Bryant’s line in the meantime. This player exclusive edition was released to the public on June 30 in her Indiana Fever colors and sold out immediately. Between Clark’s on-court play and the unique gradient design pattern on the Swoosh and heel, it was an instant hit and still averages nearly double their $190 retail price on the retail market. —Zac Dubasik
Nike Kobe 4 'Girl Dad'
Release Date: June 7, 2024
There is something different about new colorways of Kobe Bryant’s signature sneaker line releasing after the tragic death of Bryant and his daughter Gigi. For one, the nostalgia factor of a retro isn’t there. And two, they aren’t colorways that Bryant himself wore, cosigned, or even saw, for that matter. That being said, it is easy to assume that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Girl Dad” is a shoe that would bring Kobe nothing but joy. It honors two of his favorite things in this world, the Philadelphia Eagles and his daughters. “Girl Dad” is featured in script on the inside of the left and right tongue, and the sneakrer’s upper comes decked out in Eagles green, just like that iconic photo of Bryant courtside in a Donovan McNabb jersey. Of course, Nike and Vanessa Bryant are going to continue to make new Kobes in the coming years, and in my opinion they should all have a story as endemic to Bryant as this one. —Ben Felderstein
Nike Kobe 7 Supreme 'Christmas'
Release Date: December 25, 2011
Following up on the greatest Christmas sneaker of all time (which appears later on this list) is no easy task, but Nike managed to pull it off successfully in 2011. Much like its predecessor, the "Christmas" Kobe 7 was a conversation starter that instantly stood out from its pack. Playing on the Kobe 7’s various predator themes, but in a more exaggerated way, the shoe featured a purple cheetah-spotted upper with contrasting hits of volt—the latter somewhat giving it the feel of a carryover from the "Grinch" 6. For the performance-oriented wearer, the shoe's “Supreme” designation meant it also came equipped with interchangeable inserts that accommodated speed and power-based games.
Perhaps the most interesting thing about the "Christmas" Kobe 7 is that it inspired an extremely rare lookalike Nike Air Yeezy ” sample. The shoes were said to have originally been produced for Kobe to wear during All-Star Weekend in 2012, but that never happened and the pair went virtually unseen until 2019, when PJ Tucker was in them at a Kith fashion show. —Brandon Richard
Nike Kobe 5 'Dark Knight'
Release Date: January 22, 2010
It felt like Kobe Bryant was generally more comfortable playing the villain than playing the hero. That preference is reflected in the Nike Kobe 5, which is still one of the best silhouettes in his line, across two Batman-inspired colorways. This “Dark Knight” version subtly referenced the comic book hero, bringing storytelling to sneakers in a time before it became trite and every random Nike Basketball release came with a detailed explanation and inspiration for every swatch and color. (We’ll talk more about the villainous side of the set later.) The “Dark Knight” Kobe 5 is a clean, unflashy example of themed sneakers done right. —Brendan Dunne
Nike Kobe 5 'Prelude'
Release Date: January 4, 2014
It wasn’t always a forgone conclusion that Nike was going to one day bring back its old Kobe sneakers as retro models. The brand treated the public to retro Kobes starting in 2013, when it debuted the “Prelude” collection, which ran back his whole line from the first to the eighth signature shoe in the lead-up to his ninth. It was an unexpected approach—generally, a retro treatment will begin with one model rather than include an athlete’s entire back catalog of silhouettes.
The Kobe “Prelude” collection used each of Bryant’s previous sneakers to celebrate specific moments in his career. Some of these sneakers we did not need to see again—nobody was really clamoring for a Kobe 3, and the Kobe 8 had barely been off shelves at that point. But some of them elevated old silhouettes with flashy, aggressive new colorways that painted them in a new light. A standout from the art-inspired group (and a standout silhouette from the Nike Kobe line in general) was the Kobe 5, which arrived in pop-art colors and celebrated his fifth championship. —Brendan Dunne
Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 'Camo'
Release Date: February 16, 2018
Los Angeles-based retailer Undefeated has a long-standing relationship with the Nike Kobe line. The duo has worked together on over 20 individual pieces of footwear, which reached their apex on seven different variations of the Kobe 1 Protro. Five of them came in different variations of camouflage, one came in black/white/gum, and a third in the brand’s signature “Flight Jacket” aesthetic of olive green and orange. One of the camo varieties saw a wide retail release, while the other four were surprise SNKRS Pass drops on Kobe Day in 2018. Back when the Nike Kobe 1 was first released in 2006, Undefeated participated in a design contest, along with Alife, HUF, Nort, Saint Alfred, and Premium Goods. While Bryant selected Houston’s own Premium Goods as the winner during All-Star Weekend, this just strengthens Undefeated’s connection to the model, making this collab feel even more special. —Ben Felderstein
Nike Kobe 6 'Rice'
Release Date: March 5, 2011
The Kobe 6 brought Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname to life with a scaly upper, but few colorways embodied the theme like this design for Harlem’s Rice High School. Created for the school but eventually released to the public, the “Rice” Kobe 6 was colored in moss green and green apple shades, resulting in an iridescent snakelike look. The school’s name appeared at the gap of the medial heel clip, while the reptile theme was driven home on the lateral side with the face of a glowing-eyed snake. This is easily the best “Rice” Kobe release, and it has a strong case for being the best school-exclusive-turned-general-release, too. —Riley Jones
Nike Kobe 8 'Area 72'
Release Date: February 15, 2013
While nothing will top Nike’s 2012 “All-Star Pack,” 2013’s trio of All-Star releases is still nothing to be scoffed at. Like the year before, Nike dropped a special All-Star edition of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant’s signature sneakers, each equipped with their own extraterrestrial twist in what felt a bit like a group of unofficial sequels. Aptly named, Bryant’s “Area 72” iteration comes fully decked out in a Mars-ready orange hue with contrasting turquoise highlights. Back in 2020, we saw arguably the NBA’s top Kobe collector, DeMar DeRozan, lace up a pair in a game against the Jazz, who suited up in their matching orange ombré uniforms. With 2023 being the 10-year anniversary of the Kobe 8’s original release, we’ve heard about other original 8s getting the Protro treatment, and while we haven’t heard anything about this pair’s return, the anniversary serves as a reminder that the “Area 72s” would almost certainly do well on a second go-around. —Ben Felderstein
Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 6 'Statue of Libery'
Release Date: Dec. 11, 2025
Despite being an NBA Finals MVP, Jalen Brunson will likely never become a Nike signature athlete. This is something of his own volition, as he wants to rep Nike Kobe sneakers for the remainder of his career. This is definitely a unique approach from a star athlete, but as long as the brand keeps releasing his PE styles, it should work just fine.
Brunson’s “Statue of Liberty” Kobe 6 is one of those pairs, which not only represented him as a New York Knick, but is also a really good colorway. Ironically enough, there’s also a French connection with the landmark, and Brunson led the Knicks to win the franchise’s first chip in 53 years against the Frenchman Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, making this pair even more special.
Nike Kobe 8 'Mambacurial'
Release Date: June 7, 2013
The son of Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, Kobe spent a significant portion of his childhood growing up in Italy, where his father played basketball professionally after his NBA career. It was there that Kobe became obsessed with soccer, which he often referred to as his favorite sport. Even after establishing himself as one of the world's best basketball players, Kobe studied soccer and noticed that the players' movements were generally the same as those made in basketball. With that in mind, he pitched the then-radical idea of taking his signature line in a low-top direction—and the rest is history.
Eventually, soccer inspiration in the line was taken beyond just the cut of the shoes. Following the FC Barcelona–inspired colorways of Kobe 6 and Kobe 7, Nike released the "Mambacurial" Kobe 8 in 2013. The shoe directly inherited its eye-catching palette from the Mercurial Vapor 9, which was Nike's flagship soccer boot at the time. A different version of the theme was utilized for the Kobe 10 Elite a few years later before a more direct interpretation landed on the Kobe 11 EM. —Brandon Richard
Nike Zoom Kobe 5 'Aston Martin'
Release Date: May 14, 2010
We’ve all seen the iconic Nike Basketball video of Kobe Bryant jumping over a moving Aston Martin in a pair of Nike Hyperdunks. While, unfortunately, that stunt was fake, it was still awesome and it inspired one of the best footwear projects in all of Nike’s Kobe Bryant sneaker history. For this list, we are only judging half of that pack, the Kobe 5, but if the Hyperdunk were included, it’s a safe assumption that it would find itself quite a bit higher up here. Limited to only 500 units, this pack—which retailed for $300 (a steal if you ask me)—is one of the most limited Kobe releases of all time, and it comes with a lofty resale value to back that up. Dressed in gunmetal grey and a deep burgundy, the two-pack of Nike hoops classics perfectly resembles the luxurious aesthetic of Aston Martin. The car brand’s signature logo can even be found on the tongue of the Hyperdunk, right underneath Bryant’s name. —Ben Felderstein
Nike Kobe 6 'FC Barcelona Mango'
Release Date: May 18, 2011
The mango-colored “FC Barcelona” Zoom Kobe 6 is one of those shoes that looks like it’s almost glowing on your screen—because after all, that’s as close as a lot of us are getting to these. Released in 2011 as a Europe exclusive, the pair took on the color scheme of FC Barcelona’s 2009–10 away kit in a bright mango shade. It was a colorway that adapted to the Kobe 6’s colorblocking well, creating a far more interesting makeup than the blue-based home pair. The two-tone upper was complemented by an icy translucent outsole, a striped liner, and the team’s crest behind the tongue.
Even back then, this shoe was grail level for Kobe collectors. StockX’s historical data lists its earliest recorded sale in April 2015 for $1,800 and its highest sale price at $2,750 in April 2021. The pair has held value well, with four of its five most recent sales hitting above the $1,000 mark. —Riley Jones
Nike Kobe 6 'All-Star'
Release Date: February 17, 2011
We all love crazy colorways and extravagant themes. There are plenty of those on this list. But that isn’t always what a sneaker needs to be great. Sometimes, the accomplishments that a player has in them is what makes them truly special and memorable. One of the prime examples of this from the Kobe line is the Kobe 6 that he wore during the 2011 All-Star Game. The pair is simple in execution, a red and black colorway to match the uniforms of the Western Conference All-Stars. What Kobe did in them made them memorable. He secured the fourth and final All-Star Game MVP of his career with a 37-point, 14-rebound, and 3-assist (Kobe never passed, remember?) performance. The fact that he did it in front of his home crowd in Los Angeles made it that much better. —Mike DeStefano
Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'
Release Date: December 6, 2013
“What The” sneakers are played out now, but there was a time when your favorite designs getting the “What The” treatment was cause for celebration. The last truly great one was probably the Nike Kobe 8 “What the Kobe” that was released back in 2013. The limited colorway dropped at the peak of Nike Basketball’s popularity in the 2010s. The multicolored, mismatched pair featured elements pulled from the many Kobe 8s that had released up to that point, like the giant “Nike” branding on the medial side panel from the “Mambacurial” or the large scales used on the upper of the “Christmas.” A performance basketball shoe that looked this wild being considered a status symbol would seem crazy today, but just a decade ago this was one of the best sneakers that money could buy. It returned earlier in 2025, and still stands out as one of the best “What The” colorways ever made. —Mike DeStefano
Nike Kobe 7 'Galaxy'
Release Date: February 24, 2012
It's undeniable that Nike Basketball hit its crescendo at the 2012 All-Star Game with the release of the “Galaxy” collection. The two most memorable sneakers from the lineup were the “Foamposites” and the “Big Bang” LeBron 8s. But coming in third is the “Galaxy” Kobe 7. The Kobe 7 differed from the Kobe 6 in several regards, most notably its Kobe System insole technology, but also in its choice of patterns on the upper. Some might remember the Cheetah-print pair or the ones fashioned to look like poisonous frogs. The pattern played out perfectly for the “Galaxy” pair of Kobes from 2012. The shoe had the universe plastered across it, but in a colorway that differed from the Foamposites. Bryant also wore the sneakers during the 2012 All-Star Game, which was a roller-coaster ride of emotions for him and his fans. During the game, Dwyane Wade broke Bryant’s nose and gave him a mild concussion, before Bryant went on to break the all-time All-Star Game scoring record. He was also crowned ASG MVP for the second year in a row. Paul Pierce heckled Bryant at the game, which was at the peak of the rekindled Celtics/Lakers rivalry, and Bryant heckled LeBron James at the time when everyone wanted them to play each other in the finals. The 7 might not be the most memorable Kobe sneaker ever, but it’s hard to beat moments like this that happen in a sneaker this good. —Matt Welty
Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'HTM'
Release Date: April 8, 2014
The Nike Kobe 9 was a departure, in some regards, from the success of preceding Kobe versions from 4 to 8. But there was a reason for it. In the 2013 NBA season, Bryant tore his Achilles tendon and needed a sneaker that would accommodate his injury. The result was an ultra-high-top sneaker that Bryant crafted with longtime designer and friend Eric Avar. Versions of the sneaker even had sutures on the back to represent Bryant’s surgery.
For many, the sneaker was unwearable. It was too high to wear on the streets. But then Nike turned the sneaker into a low top, and it changed the perception of the design. The Flyknit upper with the chunky midsole was a great balance, and it was made better through a collaboration with HTM, the project spearheaded by Hiroshi Fujiwara, Tinker Hatfield, and Mark Parker. HTM was hot at this moment, although it was toward the end of the design trio’s lifespan. The group reworked the Kobe 9 Elite Low in four colorways: white/multicolored/gum, black/multicolored with a white sole, black/white, and a grey/white pair. The white/gum was the most memorable out of the bunch. There was an exclusive release of the sneakers in Milan that helped drive up the price and initial hype behind the shoes. It also made people want the Kobe 9 Elite Lows even more, bringing energy to the subsequent “Beethoven” colorway. Nike would revisit the collab on the Kobe 10, but it didn’t have the same buzz as the 9. —Matt Welty
Nike Kobe 6 'Think Pink'
Release Date: August 26, 2011
The Nike Kobe 6 “Think Pink" furthers the longstanding relationship between the Swoosh and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Nike has teamed up with Kay Yow since 2007, with proceeds from the partnership’s shoes going to the fight against breast cancer. Dressed in a striking pink hue, this colorway features a Breast Cancer Awareness ribbon on the lateral side of its heel. WNBA stars the likes of Cappie Pondexter and Becky Hammon laced up the “Think Pink'' Kobe 6s during 2011’s Breast Health Awareness Week to pay homage to the former NC State Wolfpack head coach. Easily one of the most elusive and revered releases in Nike Kobe history, this one a head-turner any time you see it on the court, whether it be the original 2011 pair or the Protro version from 2021. —Ben Felderstein
Nike Kobe 4 'Carpe Diem'
Release Date: January 17, 2009
The Nike Zoom Kobe 4 wasn’t the first low-top signature basketball sneaker, but it was the one that had the biggest impact and most widespread influence. The model was a signature evolution of the Nike Hyperdunk, which Bryant heavily promoted leading into the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. It featured the same Flywire and Lunar foam tech of the former, but chopped off the collar. That Bryant co-sign of a low-cut basketball shoe was an industry-shifting moment, and one that’s still felt today—just take a look at the LeBron 20 for proof.
The “Carpe Diem,” or “seize the day,” colorway helped launch the model in early 2009, cementing its status as one of the most important sneakers in Kobe Bryant’s Nike history. In addition to wearing the “Carpe Diem” colorway, Bryant regularly laced up a similarly colored, player-exclusive version in the 2009 NBA playoffs, en route to his fourth NBA Championship. —Zac Dubasik
Nike Kobe 11 Elite 'Fade to Black'
Release Date: April 13, 2016
It’s important to keep in mind that these are performance shoes. Yes, the majority of people buying Nike Kobes use them to do things other than play basketball, but his signature series is more prevalent than any other in today’s NBA for a reason. Within Nike, Bryant was known to be adamant about making sure his sneakers used the latest technology in order to advance his play. He took the tools the brand built for him and put them to work in legendary performances, winning titles and countless accolades. Some of his best and most famous sneakers are tied to his most memorable games; they are historical artifacts and bold suggestions that the everyday wearer should aspire to Bryant’s greatness. Few hold more weight than the “Fade to Black” or “Black Mamba” version of the Kobe 11 he wore for his final NBA game.
The color story is simple enough: A black upper, made regal by a gold Swoosh, capped off Nike’s “Fade to Black” line that brought back every one of its Kobe signature shoes as his retirement drew closer in 2016. Nike did not design an overly elaborate shoe for Bryant’s farewell, but stamped the heel with the date of April 13, 2016, to mark the occasion. (Keep in mind that shoes were produced months before then.) Mamba marked the occasion by scoring 60 points in his last ever game, dazzling the Staples Center in vintage Kobe fashion. He willed his team to win one last time, bringing the crowd to new crescendos with each successive basket in the dwindling minutes of the fourth quarter. The sneakers he wore, forever tied to one of the most impressive feats of his 20 years in the league, were an instant classic, releasing on SNKRS in conjunction with the game and selling out immediately. Bryant’s sneaker line continued—after his playing time and, now, even after his death—but this shoe stands as the perfect bookend to a storied career. —Brendan Dunne
Nike Kobe 5 'Chaos'
Release Date: December 26, 2009
In 2009, Kobe Bryant’s Christmas Day sneaker hadn’t gone full “Grinch” mode yet, instead opting for a different theme altogether. This Nike Kobe 5 was inspired by DC Comics supervillain the Joker, although it wasn’t an officially licensed collaboration. Specifically, it was said to take inspiration from Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the villain in Christopher Nolan’s 2008 film The Dark Knight. True to its theme, the pair mimicked the character’s clown-like white makeup on the upper with red-speckled shoelaces (and a small hit on the outsole) representing his smile. The bulk of the upper is draped purple and green, seemingly standing in for both his hair and outfits.
Somehow, the literally chaotic mix of colors blended together well on the low-top Kobe 5, creating a colorway that would go on to become a modern-day classic. Ten years after its original launch, the “Chaos” colorway was the first Kobe 5 to release during the model’s 2019 Protro run and hit stores just weeks before Bryant’s tragic death, gaining a new significance as collectors, fans, and (sadly) resellers looked to get their hands on anything and everything Kobe-related. It was also given a spinoff “Chaos Alternate” colorway that was awarded to players who completed an in-game challenge in NBA 2K20. —Riley Jones
Nike Kobe 1 '81 Points'
Release Date: January 21, 2007
Kobe Bryant is known for many things when it comes to his on-court legacy, but he is arguably best remembered for his scoring acumen. Over 20 seasons, Bryant averaged 25 points per game, including receiving back-to-back scoring titles in 2006 and 2007. He even overtook Michael Jordan in 2014 to become the third-highest scorer in NBA history. (Bryant’s since been passed by LeBron James en route to his all-time record, and presently sits at number four.) One game stood above them all though: his 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006, while he wore a pair of white, purple, and black Nike Zoom Kobe 1s.
Interestingly, despite its rather pedestrian looks and Lakers-friendly colorway, the sneaker worn by Bryant in that game was never originally released to the public. Rather, it was player exclusive, as he was known to frequently wear during that era. After years of rumors, it finally dropped in Protro form on Jan. 22, 2019, marking the 13th anniversary of the game. There may have been more exciting colorways and stories told by the Nike Kobe line, but none have been tied to a bigger moment. Now, it's rumored to return again in 2026. —Zac Dubasik
Nike Kobe 5 'Bruce Lee'
Release Date: February 6, 2010
Throughout Kobe Bryant's career, his signature Nikes were often released in colorways tied to iconic figures who inspired him to be great. Among those icons was martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Kobe's admiration for Lee was deeper than surface level—he relentlessly consumed every piece of media that Lee had ever produced. He went as far as training in Jeet Kune Do, a hybrid style form of martial arts originally founded by Lee, to improve his discipline and sharpness. It's natural to draw comparisons between the Last Dragon and the Black Mamba, as they were both obsessively competitive in their respective fields.
In 2010, Bryant honored his muse with a special colorway of the Kobe 5. Taking cues from two of Lee's most famous films, the bold yellow and black colorway references his attire from Game of Death, while the forefoot claw marks are symbolic of his war wounds from Enter the Dragon. Nike and Kobe also replicated vintage Lee movie posters to promote the release.
The "Bruce Lee" Kobe 5 was instantly one of Kobe's most coveted sneakers. It went on to become a popular design concept on NIKEiD over the years before eventually returning in an official capacity on the Kobe 9 EM and Kobe 11. Its inspiration extended to Kyrie Irving's signature line under the "Mamba Mentality" moniker. In 2020, the “Bruce Lee” Kobe 5 made its long-awaited return alongside a white-based alternate version. —Brandon Richard
Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch'
Release Date: December 25, 2010
Every year, the NBA puts on a showcase on Christmas Day, pitting the league’s best teams against one another and serving up the most anticipated day of the regular season. Along with that showcase comes one of the most anticipated sneaker days of the year as well, as the association’s top players use the stage to flex their best pairs. For years we’ve seen PJ Tucker lace up insane pairs from the Air Jordan 4 “Wahlburges” and the Nike LeBron 6 “Stewie.” But in 2010, during a marquee matchup against the Big 3 era Miami Heat, it Kobe Bryant stole the show by debuting the Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch.”
But Bryant wasn’t the only man in the arena with a pair of “Grinches" that day, as the Hall of Famer gifted all of the game’s VIPs who sat courtside with their own pair in special packaging labeled, “‘The Gift’ by Kobe Bryant.” For years following, this particular Kobe 6 colorway was one of the most revered basketball sneakers of all time. It was the best version of Nike Basketball’s approach to storytelling, with a colorway that was not too overwrought and interesting on its own. To celebrate 10 years of that pair’s release, Nike dropped a Protro version of the shoe, which was met with mixed reviews. Some were upset that they were coming back at all and tainting the rarity of an iconic design, while others were just happy to be getting a second shot.
While “Grinches” are far less mythical than they were in the 2010s, they are to this day the most recognizable and memorable Nike Kobe sneaker of all time. In 2023, we will see the Swoosh bring them back once again, with a bit of a twist this time: The color scheme will be reversed with a Bright Crimson upper and electric green laces and signature details. The photos from that 2010 game will live on forever, specifically that of Bryant posting up fellow Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. Look beyond that midair clash and you can see the Mamba’s immediate sneaker influence, where a couple pairs of Grinches were sneaking through on the feet of those lucky VIPs in attendance. —Ben Felderstein