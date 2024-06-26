Tatiana Maslany on She-Hulk Twerking Alongside Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Greatest Moment of My Life’

Tatiana Maslany has nothing but praise for Megan Thee Stallion after working with her.

The 38-year-old Canadian actress made an appearance at the ACE Superhero Comic Con in San Antonio, Texas over the weekend. Speaking during a panel, the Orphan Black star recalled working with the 29-year-old H-Town Hottie during the now-infamous twerking scene from the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

“I had been to multiple Megan Thee Stallion concerts before this. I was ready. That was the greatest moment of my life,” said Maslany to host Angélique Roché.