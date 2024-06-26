Tatiana Maslany on She-Hulk Twerking Alongside Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Greatest Moment of My Life’

Tatiana Maslany has nothing but praise for Megan Thee Stallion after working with her.
The 38-year-old Canadian actress made an appearance at the ACE Superhero Comic Con in San Antonio, Texas over the weekend. Speaking during a panel, the Orphan Black star recalled working with the 29-year-old H-Town Hottie during the now-infamous twerking scene from the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
“I had been to multiple Megan Thee Stallion concerts before this. I was ready. That was the greatest moment of my life,” said Maslany to host Angélique Roché.
As noted by Deadline, Megan plays herself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series’ third episode. She enlists the help of She-Hulk to help her sue a shape-shifting Asgardian Light Elf impersonating her. After signing off on some legal documents, the women are seen twerking together inside the law office of She-Hulk, a.k.a. Jennifer Walters.
Unfortunately, the series returning for a second season isn’t likely, says Maslany. Earlier this year, Masley made an appearance on the Twitch podcast Codenames LIVE! - The New Class and gave some insight to host Tim Riel when asked about She-Hulk returning.
“I don’t think so,” she said. “I think we blew our budget and Disney was like, 'No thanks.'"
Megan Thee Stallion is currently on the road for her Hot Girl Summer Tour with special guest GloRilla. So far, surprise guests have included Cardi B in New York City and Paul Wall in Houston.
During Meg’s Los Angeles stop last Friday—which came just days after Kendrick Lamar’s historic Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert in Inglewood—she performed a brief excerpt of K.Dot’s chart-topping Drake diss “Not Like Us.” The song was also played in full between GloRilla and Megan’s sets.
The significance of that moment is not lost on Megan’s fans, considering her single “Hiss” is widely believed to be about Drizzy, with lyrics about “cosplay gangsters” with “fake-ass accents” and another bar that goes, “These n***as hate on BBLs and be walkin' 'round with the same scars.”
Megan’s Hot Girl Summer Tour will play in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday before moving to Europe for the month of July. Although Meg doesn’t have any Canadian shows on the itinerary, maybe Maslany could make an appearance at the tour’s final performance at Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 1.
This Friday her self-titled album will hit, loaded with features from Glo, UGK, Victoria Monét, Kyle Richh, and Yuki Chiba.