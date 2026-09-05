Janet Jackson Announces 'Control' 40th Anniversary Concert Will Be Filmed for a Movie

Jackson will film the concert for a theatrical movie, preserving what she called a "special night" for fans.

The show will feature new costumes, insight into the album’s creation, and "a little bit of love" for every Control track.

Janet Jackson will be taking the 40th anniversary of her breakthrough album, Control, to theaters in a planned concert film. In an Instagram reel posted on Friday (September 4), the five-time Grammy winner shared that she was "embarrassed" before revealing that her Control-dedicated concert would be filmed for a theatrical release.

"40 years ago, my album, Control, it changed my life. And it was the moment that I found my voice," Jackson explained. "And because of all of you, and God, it became this major success for me. I'm really, really excited."

Jackson added that the concert, which will be held December 12 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, will include "new costumes" and a "glimpse into the making of the album."

Every song on Jackson's third album will also be "shown a little bit of love," although the pop vocalist didn't go into detail about the teaser. "And to top it all off, it's going to be filmed for a movie, which means that our time together will be remembered for decades, forever, God willing," she continued. "I cannot wait to feel your love, your energy. It's going to definitely be a special night for me. And I hope it's a special night for you, too."