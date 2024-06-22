Megan Thee Stallion Raps Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" During Los Angeles Show

Clips from the show highlight Meg's alliance with Kendrick in his feud against Drake. But Megan Thee Stallion is more than a bystander in this fight. Many credit the Houston rapper with igniting hip-hop's current hostility towards Drizzy.

While the two were once friendly, Meg's issues with Drake began in 2022 when the Toronto rapper slighted her on multiple occasions after she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. In one instance, Drake disrespected Megan on Her Loss track "Circo Loco," rapping “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still a stallion.” He has also publicly called for Tory to be released from prison.

At the time she seemingly responded to "Circo Loco" and Drake on Twitter, writing, “remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N**** that SHOT A FEMALE.” But it wasn't until her 2024 track "Hiss" that she truly got her lick back.

According to Genius, on the single she raps: "These n****s hate on BBLs and be walkin' 'round with the same scars" and "Cosplay gangsters, fake-ass accents /

Posted in another n**** hood like a bad bitch."

These bars and others are interpreted as shots against Drake, inspiring industry-wide attacks on the 6 God, such as Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" and Kendrick's war with the same "bad bitch."

"You know I got language barriers, huh / There's no accent you can sell me," he raps on "Euphoria."