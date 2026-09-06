North West Headlines The Vic Theatre in Chicago With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Attendance

North West took the stage solo at The Vic Theatre in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, her first headline concert at age 13, with her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West supporting from VIP.

Both parents had business to attend to in the area. Earlier Saturday (Sept. 5), she stopped by her SKIMS flagship on Chicago's Gold Coast, sharing photos from the store in an all-black outfit. Meanwhile, Ye is coming off two sold-out concerts at Soldier Field.

The all-ages one-night show arrives after North’s Kimokawaii Tour, a 14-date North American run with rapper Molly Santana, was cancelled.

Rather than stepping away from live performance after that cancellation, North committed to tonight's solo date. "This is my hobby, this is what I like to do, this is what I wanna do with my life," she said in a recent interview with Dazed.

Released in early May, N0rth4evr spans six tracks and 11 minutes, mixing rage rap, emo, hyperpop, alternative rock, and metal. North has described performing the material in three words: "Fun, relieving and exciting."