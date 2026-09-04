The Best And Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names For 2026

Key Takeaways
- This roundup offers funny, catchy fantasy football team names for 2026 built around NFL player puns.
- Standouts include “It’s Gonna Be Maye” for Drake Maye, “McConkey Kong” for Ladd McConkey, and “Puka Face” for Puka Nacua.
- The list spans more than 50 current-player ideas and 14 enduring classics, including “Golden Tate Warriors,” “No Punt Intended,” and “Tush Pushers.”
Nearly as important as drafting the right players for your fantasy football team is picking the correct team name for your squad.
You don’t want to have the lamest name in the game. You also don’t want to try too hard.
It must be something cool. Something humorous. Something catchy.
Below, we’ll take a look at the best fantasy football team names for 2026, as well as some never-fail classics.
Best fantasy football team names for 2026
Here is a look at the best/funniest fantasy football team names for 2026. In parentheses is the NFL player that the team name is tied to.
- Amon A Boat (Amon-Ra St. Brown)
- Amon A Roll (Amon-Ra St. Brown)
- LaPorta Potty (Sam LaPorta)
- It’s Gonna Be Maye (Drake Maye)
- Josh Allen Wrench (Josh Allen)
- Pickens My Nose (George Pickens)
- Pickens A Wedgie (George Pickens)
- Down And Dirty Purdy (Brock Purdy)
- Purdy Rock Anthem (Brock Purdy)
- The Next Big Thing Brock Purdy (Brock Purdy)
- Purdy Fly For A White Guy (Brock Purdy)
- Achane Reaction (De’Von Achane)
- Alice Achains (De’Von Achane)
- How I Metcalf Your Mother (DK Metcalf)
- McConkey Kong (Ladd McConkey)
- Shrek And McConkey (Ladd McConkey)
- Puka Face (Puka Nacua)
- The Jadarian Price Is Right (Jadarian Price)
- The Kraft Mac & Cheese Heads (Tucker Kraft)
- Jonathan Taylor-Made (Jonathan Taylor)
- Immaculate Concepcion (KC Concepcion)
- Thinking Out Stroud (CJ Stroud)
- I Hear You Stroud And Clear (CJ Stroud)
- Loud, Proud And Stroud (CJ Stroud)
- D’Andre 3000 (D’Andre Swift)
- Dak To The Future (Dak Prescott)
- Teenage Mutant Njigba Turtles (Jaxon Smith-Njigba)
- CeeDeez TDs (CeeDee Lamb)
- Bijan Mustard (Bijan Robinson)
- Bijan With The Wind (Bijan Robinson)
- McBridesmaids (Trey McBride)
- McBridal Shower (Trey McBride)
- McBrideZilla (Trey McBridge)
- Swift Like Taylor (D’Andre Swift)
- Najee By Nature (Najee Harris)
- Baby Back Gibbs (Jahmyr Gibbs)
- Olave Oil (Chris Olave)
- Jalen Hurts So Good (Jalen Hurts)
- Goedert Bless America (Dallas Goedert)
- TreVeyon My Mind (TreVeyon Henderson)
- Waddle I Do (Jaylen Waddle)
- Davante’s Inferno (Davante Adams)
- Goff The Rails (Jared Goff)
- Turn Your Head And Goff (Jared Goff)
- For Whom Odell Tolls (Odell Beckham Jr)
- Whole Lotta Jeremiyah Love (Jeremiyah Love)
- Jeremiyah Love The Way You Lie (Jeremiyah Love)
- Kenneth Walker, Texas Ranger (Kenneth Walker III)
- Bo Knows Fantasy (Bo Nix)
- Daniel Jones And The Temple Of Doom (Daniel Jones)
- Hide And Sadiq (Kenyon Sadiq)
- Breece Willis (Breece Hall)
- Xavier Worthy Adversary (Xavier Worthy)
- Jameson Williams On The Rocks (Jameson Williams)
Fantasy football team name classics
Some of the dudes listed below have been out of the league for years, but their legacy lives on in the name of fantasy football team names. Here are some classics that never go out of style.
- Hot Chubb Time Machine (Nick Chubb)
- Golden Tate Warriors (Golden Tate)
- Somewhere Over Dwayne Bowe (Dwayne Bowe)
- Turn Down For Watt (JJ Watt)
- Sir Mixon A Lot (Joe Mixon)
- Forgetting Brandon Marshall (Brandon Marshall)
- Forte Shades Of Gray (Matt Forte)
- Bortle Kombat (Blake Bortles)
- No Punt Intended
- Sacks And The City
- Third Down For What
- Victorious Secret
- Tush Pushers
- Forever On The Clock
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