The Best And Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names For 2026

Nearly as important as drafting the right players for your fantasy football team is picking the correct team name for your squad.

You don’t want to have the lamest name in the game. You also don’t want to try too hard.

It must be something cool. Something humorous. Something catchy.

Below, we’ll take a look at the best fantasy football team names for 2026, as well as some never-fail classics.

Best fantasy football team names for 2026

Here is a look at the best/funniest fantasy football team names for 2026. In parentheses is the NFL player that the team name is tied to.