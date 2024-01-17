Tatiana Maslany on the Unlikelihood of ‘She-Hulk’ Season 2: 'I Think We Blew Our Budget and Disney Was Like ‘No Thanks'

Tatiana Maslany doesn't think Disney Plus has plans for season two of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
The Canadian actress made a recent appearance on the gameplay Twitch podcast Codenames LIVE! - The New Class where she shared that fans shouldn't anticipate a second She-Hulk season.
"I've got nothing going on," she said around the 10:20-minute mark of the video below as the stream was concluding. "You can find me on Instagram not posting."
While admitting that she still posts Instagram Stories, she added, "But I've got no job [...] I don't. I've been fishing here."
"I mean, obviously, everybody keeps tight-lipped, but should we hope for a season two?" host Tim Riel asked Maslany.
"I don't think so," she responded. "I think we blew our budget and Disney was like, 'No thanks.'"
On the nine-episode first season of She-Hulk, Maslany starred as the titular character/Jennifer Walters, who's cousins with the Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and an attorney by day. After getting superhuman abilities and a giant stature, Walters fights crime while balancing heroic acts with her dating life.
Towards the finale, a romance between Walters and Daredevil/Charlie Murdock (Charlie Cox) brewed just four years after the Netflix Daredevil show was canceled. Also making a cameo on the show was Megan Thee Stallion.
Marvel Cinematic Universe shows have taken over Disney Plus, including Loki, WandaVision, Echo, Secret Invasion, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and more.