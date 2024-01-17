Tatiana Maslany on the Unlikelihood of ‘She-Hulk’ Season 2: 'I Think We Blew Our Budget and Disney Was Like ‘No Thanks'

Tatiana Maslany doesn't think Disney Plus has plans for season two of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The Canadian actress made a recent appearance on the gameplay Twitch podcast Codenames LIVE! - The New Class where she shared that fans shouldn't anticipate a second She-Hulk season.

"I've got nothing going on," she said around the 10:20-minute mark of the video below as the stream was concluding. "You can find me on Instagram not posting."

While admitting that she still posts Instagram Stories, she added, "But I've got no job [...] I don't. I've been fishing here."

"I mean, obviously, everybody keeps tight-lipped, but should we hope for a season two?" host Tim Riel asked Maslany.

"I don't think so," she responded. "I think we blew our budget and Disney was like, 'No thanks.'"