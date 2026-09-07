Drake Makes Surprise Appearance During Gordo's Set in Toronto

At the music festival held in the city’s Port Lands, the five-time Grammy winner hit the stage to shoutout his frequent collaborator and perform his hit song “Over.”

Drake surprised Taraka attendees in Toronto with an appearance during Gordo’s headlining set.

The appreance comes ahead of Drake’s rumored new project Fear of Missing Out.

Drizzy’s FOMO rollout will continue with a YouTube livestream scheduled for September 15, following the tradition of his past livestreams dedicated to Iceman, which turned into a surprise trilogy of albums in May. Along with Iceman, the trilogy included dance-oriented LP Maid of Honour and the R&B-heavy Habibiti.