Music

Drake Makes Surprise Appearance During Gordo's Set in Toronto

Drake made a surprise appearance ahead of the release of his rumored album 'Fear of Missing Out.'

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Drake surprised Taraka attendees in Toronto with an appearance during Gordo’s headlining set.

At the music festival held in the city’s Port Lands, the five-time Grammy winner hit the stage to shoutout his frequent collaborator and perform his hit song “Over.”

The appreance comes ahead of Drake’s rumored new project Fear of Missing Out.

Drizzy’s FOMO rollout will continue with a YouTube livestream scheduled for September 15, following the tradition of his past livestreams dedicated to Iceman, which turned into a surprise trilogy of albums in May. Along with Iceman, the trilogy included dance-oriented LP Maid of Honour and the R&B-heavy Habibiti.

Later in the night, Drake teased possible artwork for the project. Check it out below.

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