Megan Thee Stallion Has Already Sold Out 13 Arena Shows on Her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour

After announcing her Hot Girl Summer Tour last week, Megan Thee Stallion has already sold out 13 arena shows on the 34-date tour.

General sales for the Hot Girl Summer Tour kicked off on Friday, March 22, and the demand is very high so far. 13 arena shows on the extensive string of dates which is her first-ever headlining tour, have already sold out. Thanks to the high demand, Megan has added three additional shows in Atlanta, Chicago, and her hometown of Houston. Over 240,000 tickets have been sold so far, after less than four days of general sales.

The tour is set to kick off on May 14 in Minneapolis and will conclude its domestic leg with support from GloRilla on June 22 in Las Vegas. After that, she'll bring Hot Girl Summer to Europe in July, including a show at The O2 in London, UK. Later in the month, she'll serve as a co-headliner for the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. on July 27.