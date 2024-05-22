Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B for Sold-Out Hot Girl Summer Tour Stop at Madison Square Garden

Megan Thee Stallion fans in attendance for her sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday were lucky enough to get a surprise appearance from Cardi B.

Naturally, the two treated the iconic 20,000-capacity arena to a performance of their 2020 blockbuter "WAP." GloRilla, who's providing support on Meg's Hot Girl Summer Tour, also took the stage with the duo. In fact, at one point during the night's proceedings, Glo announced that a Cardi-featuring remix of her and Meg's "Wanna Be" would be arriving soon.