Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B for Sold-Out Hot Girl Summer Tour Stop at Madison Square Garden

Megan Thee Stallion fans in attendance for her sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday were lucky enough to get a surprise appearance from Cardi B.
Naturally, the two treated the iconic 20,000-capacity arena to a performance of their 2020 blockbuter "WAP." GloRilla, who's providing support on Meg's Hot Girl Summer Tour, also took the stage with the duo. In fact, at one point during the night's proceedings, Glo announced that a Cardi-featuring remix of her and Meg's "Wanna Be" would be arriving soon.
"We’ve got a special motherfuckin' announcement. I need y’all to stay tuned," Glo first told the audience. "Make sure y’all tuned in tonight because I ain’t telling you right now." After some playful pushback from Megan, Glo opted against delaying the reveal, telling fans that "the motherfuckin’ remix" to her Ehhthang Ehhthang track is "about to drop."
In an Instagram update ahead of the show, Megan let fans know she was "tearing up" backstage due to the magnitude of the moment.
"We really got a SOLD OUT show at the most famous arena in the world," she said.
Megan is still in the early days of the tour, which next touches down at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on Wednesday night. Upcoming stops include shows in Memphis, Atlanta, Raleigh, Dallas, Austin, Houston, and more. The three-time Grammy winner also has a number of festival dates on her 2024 schedule, Bonnaroo and BottleRock Napa Valley among them.
The latter takes place this weekend and also boasts Stevie Nicks, My Morning Jacket, Pearl Jam, Kali Uchis, T-Pain, Nelly, Action Bronson, St. Vincent, Holly Humberstone, The Offspring, Queens of the Stone Age, and (many) more on its genre-spanning lineup.