Watch Megan Thee Stallion Surprise Texas Crowd With Paul Wall During Tour

The Houston rapper's appearance included renditions of classic hits like "Still Tippin'" and "Grillz."

Jun 14, 2024
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella
The latest stop on Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour featured a surprise appearance from another Houston hip-hop legend.

While performing at the Moody Center in Austin on Thursday, Megan brought out Paul Wall, who performed his classic hits "Still Tippin'" and "Grillz."

“I’m in my home state so it’s only right I bring out some motherfucking Texas legends,” Meg said on stage as "Still Tippin'" began to play in the background. “Make some motherfucking noise for Paul Wall.”

Megan Thee Stallion brought out Paul Wall at her show last night. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/tqCGNY8JvH

— XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 14, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion & Paul Wall on stage at the #HotGirlSummerTour in Austin, TX. pic.twitter.com/M4JuetTgSa

— Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) June 14, 2024
Following his performance, Paul Wall hopped on his Instagram Stories to thank Megan for allowing him to perform in Austin.

"Big thank you to @theestallion for bringing me out in ATX!" he wrote. "Keep killin it Meg!!"

Megan wrote back, "Thank you. I appreciate you."

Instagram story by @theestallion reposting @paulwallbaby thanking Meg for bringing him out in ATX; text reads &quot;THANK YOUUUU I APPRECIATE YOU&quot;

GloRilla, who's served as the opening act on Megan's first-ever headlining tour, also hopped on Instagram to celebrate Wall's appearance by sharing a photo of herself with the People's Champ rapper.

"I’m da truth I got dat gloooo," she captioned the photo.

Wall reposted GloRilla's photo on his Instagram Story alongside the caption, "#BIGGLO."

Paul Wall and GloRilla posing together. Paul Wall wears a black t-shirt and jeans, and GloRilla wears a yellow corset dress and thigh-high black boots
