Watch Megan Thee Stallion Surprise Texas Crowd With Paul Wall During Tour

The latest stop on Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour featured a surprise appearance from another Houston hip-hop legend.

While performing at the Moody Center in Austin on Thursday, Megan brought out Paul Wall, who performed his classic hits "Still Tippin'" and "Grillz."

“I’m in my home state so it’s only right I bring out some motherfucking Texas legends,” Meg said on stage as "Still Tippin'" began to play in the background. “Make some motherfucking noise for Paul Wall.”