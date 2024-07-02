No, Taraji P. Henson and Drake Did Not Date Despite Online Rumors

The user included snapshots of the two of them posing together at different events.

DJ Akademiks shared a similar tweet to his Akademiks TV account, inaccurately saying Henson was 46 when Drake was 23.

Although dating rumors between the two entertainers swirled online back in 2010, Henson formally denied that she was dating the rapper during a November 2011 episode of the Wendy Williams Show.

“Drake was a friend,” said Henson, then 41, to Williams, per Vibe. “It was cute because I knew he liked me and I kept looking at him like, ‘If you were 10 years older, boy, whew,’ but no. I couldn’t, because he is seven years older than my son.”

For the record, Drake was 25 years old at the time of that Wendy interview, whereas Marcell Johnson, whom Henson gave birth to in 1994, was about 17.

Henson has yet to respond to newly resurfaced dating rumors following the BET Awards.