No, Taraji P. Henson and Drake Did Not Date Despite Online Rumors

All eyes are on Taraji P. Henson and Drake’s alleged past relationship after the BET Awards.
The Empire actress, 53, was on hosting duties for Sunday night’s show, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Following Megan Thee Stallion’s explosive opening number—which featured “Hiss,” a track widely believed to be a diss track aimed at Drizzy—Henson made a splash of her own with a parody of Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping Drake diss track “Not Like Us.” She also sported a red hoodie, baseball cap, and jeans, as a nod to the outfit K.Dot wore at his Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert in Inglewood last month.
As you might recall, Lamar, 37, made some heavy allegations on “Not Like Us” that Drake, 37, has inclinations towards underaged women, which the latter denied in his diss track “The Heart Part 6.”
The doubling down on Drizzy might have ruffled some feathers with his fans on X. A user named @aubreysattorney responded to Henson’s performance and pointed to her alleged hypocrisy, writing, “Taraji P Henson really tryna get bold when she was dating Drake when he was 23 and she was 40….”
The user included snapshots of the two of them posing together at different events.
DJ Akademiks shared a similar tweet to his Akademiks TV account, inaccurately saying Henson was 46 when Drake was 23.
Although dating rumors between the two entertainers swirled online back in 2010, Henson formally denied that she was dating the rapper during a November 2011 episode of the Wendy Williams Show.
“Drake was a friend,” said Henson, then 41, to Williams, per Vibe. “It was cute because I knew he liked me and I kept looking at him like, ‘If you were 10 years older, boy, whew,’ but no. I couldn’t, because he is seven years older than my son.”
For the record, Drake was 25 years old at the time of that Wendy interview, whereas Marcell Johnson, whom Henson gave birth to in 1994, was about 17.
Henson has yet to respond to newly resurfaced dating rumors following the BET Awards.