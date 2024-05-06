Drake Says He Fed Kendrick Lamar False Info on New Diss Track “The Heart Part 6”: ‘Gotta Learn to Fact Check Things’

As if this rap civil war couldn't get any more exhausting, Drake has dropped a response to Kendrick Lamar's rapid-fire diss tracks over 24 hours since "Not Like Us."
Since Kendrick reappropriated Drake's iconic timestamp series for one of his most recent disses, "6:16 in LA," it's only right that the For All the Dogs rapper made his own installment of the Compton emcee's "The Heart" series.
In the latest diss, Drake acknowledges the alleged mole feeding Kendrick information from inside the 6 God's camp. He suggests the information was fake, and allegedly contemplated giving them a fake name for the secret daughter Kendrick claims he was hiding in "Meet the Grahams."
The beef has definitely heat up over the weekend. Kendrick seems to have dropped an atomic bomb on the hip-hop community with back-to-back disses: "6:16 in LA," "Meet the Grahams," and "Not Like Us." On Drake's end, the output has been a bit slower with "Family Matters" and now "The Heart Part 6" adding fuel to the fire.
Listen to Drake's latest diss below.