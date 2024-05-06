Drake Says He Fed Kendrick Lamar False Info on New Diss Track “The Heart Part 6”: ‘Gotta Learn to Fact Check Things’

As if this rap civil war couldn't get any more exhausting, Drake has dropped a response to Kendrick Lamar's rapid-fire diss tracks over 24 hours since "Not Like Us."

Since Kendrick reappropriated Drake's iconic timestamp series for one of his most recent disses, "6:16 in LA," it's only right that the For All the Dogs rapper made his own installment of the Compton emcee's "The Heart" series.