Marc Lamont Hill Questions Ed Sheeran Crying on Stage: ‘The Question Is Why'

Hill appeared on his network and was blunt about Sheeran addressing the controversy. He asked whether Sheeran was crying for Palestinian babies or crying for his own ego, and argued the tears arrived only after the singer had been exposed for what Hill called political cowardice.

During a recent show, Sheeran broke down in tears as he addressed the current saga that was sparked by Macklemore being booted form his tour for the pro-Palestinian statements he made while performing.

Marc Lamont Hill is not buying Ed Sheeran's tears about the controversy surrounding his current tour .

“I don’t doubt the tears,” Hill said. “The question is why. Are you crying for Palestinian babies? Are you crying for the Palestinians under the rubble? Are you crying for Palestinian women and men who’ve been robbed of home, robbed of church, robbed of hospital access?”

“Or are you crying for your ego because they’re dragging you through the mud and exposing you? Hill added.

The performance that set it off happened Saturday night in Philadelphia. Onstage, Sheeran told the crowd he was "so, so sorry" after "making mistakes."

He also told fans he was personally "appalled" by the conflict between Israel and Palestine.