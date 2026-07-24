Wendy Williams

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Whether it's radio turned TV personality Wendy Williams, or Stress magazine founder like Alan Ket, these pioneers shaped how we tell stories about hip-hop.
Aria Hughes

Latest Stories

Wendy Williams attends a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto on February 21, 2023 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Shares Update From Memory Care Unit, Says She's Been Through 'a Lot of Sh*t'

Williams has been fighting to have her conservatorship ended ever since she started experiencing health issues. https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/cmplxtara-mahadevan/wendy-williams-update-on-her-condition https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/wendy-williams-lawyer-claims-she-has-alcohol-induced-dementia

Joe Price43 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 15: Wendy Williams seen at Tucci restaurant in NoHo on March 15, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams' Father, Thomas D. Williams, Dies At 94

The former talk show host celebrated with her late father during his birthday last February.

Jaelani Turner-Williams167 days ago
Wendy Williams' Lawyer Claims She Has 'Alcohol-Induced Dementia'
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams' Lawyer Claims She Has 'Alcohol-Induced Dementia'

The legendary talk show host's attorney, Joe Tacopina, made the statement as he pushes for her conservatorship to be lifted.

Bernadette Giacomazzo226 days ago
Wendy Williams wearing a pink fur coat and a baseball cap smiles at an indoor event with a crowd in the background.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Reportedly Cleared of Dementia Diagnosis By Top Neurologist

A new medical test reportedly found no signs of frontotemporal dementia in the former talk show host.

Alex Ocho256 days ago
Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Attempt to Take Over Guardianship Shut Down By Judge

Kevin Hunter filed a $250 million lawsuit back in June alleging that the radio and TV legend's legal guardian was taking advantage of her.

Trey Alston286 days ago
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Wendy Williams wearing a fur coat, stepping out of a car at night, with long hair and a confident expression.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Provides Update on Her Condition, Appears to Be Doing Better

The legendary talk show host has been permitted to socialize more, including at New York Fashion Week.

tara mahadevan292 days ago
Wendy Williams, smiling in a fur coat and patterned shorts, steps out of a car at night with a green bag.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Attorney Discusses Her Allegedly ‘Abusive’ Guardianship and If She’ll Return to TV

Wendy Williams hopes to expose her allegedly ‘abusive’ guardianship.

Helen Storms330 days ago
Wendy Williams during an interview with host Seth Meyers on June 15, 2021.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Breaks Silence, Gives Health Update After New Court Ruling

Wendy Williams shared her unhappiness about an extension of a guardianship that has been in place for years.

Lucille Barilla342 days ago
TV personality Wendy Williams attends Wendy Digital Event at Atlanta Tech Village Rooftop on August 29, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Remains Under Guardianship After New Medical Exam Results

The talk show host continues to battle two medical conditions.

Lucille Barilla347 days ago
Wendy Williams out in NYC
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Says Guardianship Process Is ‘Very Scary’ As Lawyer Vows To Sue

Wendy's lawyer says she's pretty much incarcerated under guardianship.

Brad Appleton368 days ago
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(L-R) Tyson Beckford and Diddy.
Pop Culture

Tyson Beckford Says Diddy Knows Not to ‘Mess’ With Him After Shotgun Incident

"I could have saved the world a whole lot of trouble and took him out back then."

tara mahadevan369 days ago
Wendy Williams is honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Reveals Heartbreaking Wish for Her 61st Birthday

The famed TV personality kept it blunt about her hopes for the next year.

Alex Gonzalez373 days ago
Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter rings the opening bell.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Files $250 Million Lawsuit to Terminate Her Guardianship

The suit alleges the former talk show host is "being abused, neglected, and defrauded under the care of court-appointed guardians."

Jose Martinez402 days ago
Wendy Williams
Pop Culture

Judge Reportedly Tells Wendy Williams Her Career Is 'Done'

The judge made the comments during a hearing to discuss Williams' guardianship.

tara mahadevan470 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 15: Wendy Williams seen at Tucci restaurant in NoHo on March 15, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Says She's Ready to 'Terminate' Guardianship After Passing Capacity Test

The media personality stressed wanting to "to get out" of her guardianship during a phone interview on 'The View.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams495 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Wendy Williams attends a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto on February 21, 2023 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Reportedly Cleared Following Cognitive Health Exam (UPDATED)

Williams is set to return to The View this week.

Jaelani Turner-Williams502 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Wendy Williams and son, Kevin Hunter Jr. attend the ceremony honoring Wendy Williams with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Says Son Kevin Jr. ‘Overstepped His Boundaries’ by Mishandling Her Money

Williams says her son "inappropriately" used her money without consulting her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams528 days ago
Meek Mill and Wendy Williams
Pop Culture

Meek Mill Says Wendy Williams Was 'in a Daze' When They Were Neighbors

Williams has been in a financial guardianship since 2022, which she recently called a 'prison.'

tara mahadevan535 days ago

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