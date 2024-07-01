Taraji P. Henson Kicks Off BET Awards With "Not Like Us" Parody: 'Sometimes You Gotta Pop Out and Show Numbers'

The audience cheered the actress on as she rapped about her life in the film industry, complaining about everything from scripts that aren't giving to nepotism. "Sometimes you gotta pop out and show numbers," she rapped, before concluding by repeating "This about us / This about us" during the song's chorus.

This isn't Henson's first rodeo. The actress previously hosted the BET Awards in 2021 and 2022. After the performance, Henson officially began the awards ceremony by taking jabs at Donald Trump, referencing his controversial comments about immigrants "taking Black jobs" during Thursday night's first presidential debate.

"[This is] a show packed full of all-stars with Black jobs. Whatever that means," Henson said. "But clearly, we know there's a difference. Thanks for the info, but we already knew it."