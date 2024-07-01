50 Cent on Rick Ross Getting Attacked in Canada: 'Pick Up Ya Mans, He Over There Laid Out'

The video showed Rozay being confronted by multiple unknown individuals following a performance in Vancouver.

Jul 01, 2024
50 Cent and Rick Ross are shown side-by-side. 50 Cent is outdoors wearing a hat and jacket, while Rick Ross is indoors wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket
Images via 50 Cent on X & Getty/Romain Maurice
50 Cent, expectedly, has shared his thoughts on the much-discussed video of Rick Ross being attacked in Canada this weekend after Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss "Not Like Us" was played at a festival.

In a video shared to X, a once-great platform formerly known as Twitter, 50 initially referred to the incident as "a very unfortunate situation" while speaking in a somber tone. By the end of the short video statement, however, 50 had broken out into laughter.

"I just saw a very unfortunate situation that took place in Canada," 50 said on Monday, as seen above. "I wanted to say to everyone, you know, that I hope that that brother made it home safely. I hope that he now has a different perspective and a better sense of what to do and what not to do while you’re out in the world. That part where the young guy, he did this little move and shit and he got knocked the fuck out right there, that does not reflect him. That reflects his camp and he might need to go get the Dreamchasers or, um, the 305 Killers."

In an accompanying (and since removed) tweet, 50 jokingly added, in part, "Nah pick up ya mans he over there laid out."

50 Cent in a grey Nike hoodie and cap, outdoors with trees in the background. Top text: &quot;Lets choose peace and positive vibes...&quot; Bottom text: &quot;humorharmonyweekend.com.&quot;
Image via 50 Cent on X

50 also offered some commentary over on his Instagram, asserting that Rozay "won't be going back to Canada acting like it ain't what it is."

50 Cent outdoors at night, surrounded by people. The caption reads: &quot;50cent LMAO ? THE GREAT ESCAPE! MEEKA CALL ? THE CHASERS, THEY ARE CHASING ME. ? LOL&quot;
Image via 50 Cent on Instagram
Screenshot of 50 Cent&#x27;s Instagram post with a video showing a chaotic scene. Caption suggests he won&#x27;t be returning to Canada, implying an incident occurred
Image via 50 Cent on Instagram

As previously reported, Ross, at least as of Monday afternoon, has not directly commented on the incident. Earlier Monday, he sidestepped the topic in an Instagram update, calling his Vancouver trip "fun." Drake, meanwhile, smashed the like button on one of several videos of the confrontation.

50, of course, was also quite vocal during the peak of Kendrick and Drake's historic back-and-forth. In April, with the 6 God's controversially assembled "Taylor Made Freestyle" still fresh in the news cycle, 50 urged people to "leave this man alone."

