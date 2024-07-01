50 Cent on Rick Ross Getting Attacked in Canada: 'Pick Up Ya Mans, He Over There Laid Out'

"I just saw a very unfortunate situation that took place in Canada," 50 said on Monday, as seen above. "I wanted to say to everyone, you know, that I hope that that brother made it home safely. I hope that he now has a different perspective and a better sense of what to do and what not to do while you’re out in the world. That part where the young guy, he did this little move and shit and he got knocked the fuck out right there, that does not reflect him. That reflects his camp and he might need to go get the Dreamchasers or, um, the 305 Killers."

In an accompanying (and since removed) tweet, 50 jokingly added, in part, "Nah pick up ya mans he over there laid out."