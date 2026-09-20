Kim Kardashian Debuts as Law Roach's Newest Client in Vintage Yves Saint Laurent

The veteran stylist reposted a picture of Kardashian wearing a throwback Yves Saint Laurent dress with the words "New client 💕” to announce that he’s now styling her.

Law Roach debuted a new collaboration with Kim Kardashian with just two words.

His announcement came hours after he had dressed Kardashian in the vintage gown for the opening night gala of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

The archive dress is a black-and-gold floral sequin Yves Saint Laurent piece with a keyhole cutout that first appeared on the house's fall/winter 2004 runway while Tom Ford was in charge. Roach finished it with gold heels and a sleek bun.

The debut landed Saturday (Sept. 19) at the George Lucas-hosted gala in Exposition Park. Kardashian's boyfriend, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, arrived separately in a black Saint Laurent suit from the Anthony Vaccarello era.

Kris Jenner joined the couple later in the night at the event with a guest list that also included Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Nicolas Cage, and Laura Dern.

Kardashian lands on a roster Roach has built since Zendaya became his first major client and has since included Céline Dion, Tom Holland, Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, and Hamilton. Roach began working with Lauren Sánchez Bezos in January.