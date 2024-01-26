Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Takes Shot at People ‘D*ck Riding’ Tory Lanez: ‘Schedule a Conjugal Visit’

On her fiery new single "Hiss," Megan Thee Stallion has seemingly addressed those she sees as "dick riding" Tory Lanez.
In the closing moments of the song, Megan called out those talking about her online and perhaps in their music, too. "Say, bitch-ass n***a, don't type me nothin' else, don't write me nothin' else / Download JPay since y'all n***as got so much to say," she says, referring to the JPay app that people can use to send money to individuals in prison or jail. "Or schedule a conjugal visit or somethin', hahaha / Dick ridin'-ass n***as."
Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison last year for his involvement in the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He has continually denied the allegations against him. Multiple people in the music industry including DaBaby, Meek Mill, and Drake have faced criticism for either indirectly or directly showing support to Lanez or insinuating that Megan lied about who shot her.
Just last month, Megan responded to social media speculation regarding her former friend Kelsey Harris' involvement in the shooting after Lanez's driver accused her of pulling the trigger. "Imagine y'all saying somebody is following the street code and not snitching," said Meg. "Are you snitching or are you not snitching? 'Cause y'all trying to pretend like Kelsey shot me. Kelsey didn't motherfucking shoot me."
Her new song "Hiss," especially its opening lines, indicates that she's sick of addressing the situation. "I just want to kick this shit off by saying fuck y’all / I don’t have to clear my name on a motherfuckin’ thing," she opens the track. "Every time I get mentioned, one of y'all bitch-ass n***as get twenty-four hours of attention / I'm finna get this shit off my chest and lay it to rest, let's get."
Other potential indirect disses on the track include her calling out those "so obsessed" with her, a certain individual who "can't move on," and a line that refers to Megan's Law, which requires sex offenders to be listed publicly. "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law," she raps. Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender.