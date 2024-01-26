Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Takes Shot at People ‘D*ck Riding’ Tory Lanez: ‘Schedule a Conjugal Visit’

On her fiery new single "Hiss," Megan Thee Stallion has seemingly addressed those she sees as "dick riding" Tory Lanez.

In the closing moments of the song, Megan called out those talking about her online and perhaps in their music, too. "Say, bitch-ass n***a, don't type me nothin' else, don't write me nothin' else / Download JPay since y'all n***as got so much to say," she says, referring to the JPay app that people can use to send money to individuals in prison or jail. "Or schedule a conjugal visit or somethin', hahaha / Dick ridin'-ass n***as."

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison last year for his involvement in the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He has continually denied the allegations against him. Multiple people in the music industry including DaBaby, Meek Mill, and Drake have faced criticism for either indirectly or directly showing support to Lanez or insinuating that Megan lied about who shot her.