Music

North West Follows in Kanye's Footsteps and Reportedly Signs With Gamma

Just like her father, it looks like North is ready to make a big splash with her music.

(L-R) North West and Kanye West.
James Devaney/GC Images | Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

North West has taken another big step with her music career, reportedly signing a record deal with Gamma.

According to Rolling Stone, the 12-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has signed on the dotted line with former Apple executive Larry Jackson's independent music company — the same one that Ye has partnered with to release his forthcoming 12th studio album, Bully.

The news follows the release of North’s recent single, "Piercing on My Hand," which, according to streaming services, was released via North West/Gamma.

Released on February 6, the track doubles as both a style manifesto and a response to the ongoing attention surrounding her alternative style. The song also came just days after she shared a photo showing several dermal piercings on her hands, instantly reigniting online conversation.

"Shopping in Japan, that’s where I always stand/ Went to school two days, then I got banned," the homeschooled pre-teen raps.

North debuted the track, which was produced by Ye and Will Frenchman, in January when she and her father performed in front of 40,000 people in Mexico City.

Midway through the set, the pair performed West’s 2014 dedication to North, titled "Only One," along with ¥$ tracks "Talking" and "Bomb." North’s set wrapped with

In addition to her debut single, North previously appeared on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures song "Talking/Once Again," as well as FKA Twigs' "Childlike Things" — which saw North rapping in both English and Japanese.

Launched in 2023, Gamma is a "modern media and technology enterprise" that works with artists like Usher, Sexyy Red, Mariah Carey, rising R&B star JayDon, and Snoop Dogg, who uses Jackson’s company to distribute Death Row Records projects.

The company also collaborates with athletes like Stephen Curry on partnerships such as his deal with Under Armour.

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