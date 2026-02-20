North West Follows in Kanye's Footsteps and Reportedly Signs With Gamma

The news follows the release of North’s recent single, "Piercing on My Hand," which, according to streaming services, was released via North West/Gamma.

North West has taken another big step with her music career, reportedly signing a record deal with Gamma.

Released on February 6, the track doubles as both a style manifesto and a response to the ongoing attention surrounding her alternative style. The song also came just days after she shared a photo showing several dermal piercings on her hands, instantly reigniting online conversation.

"Shopping in Japan, that’s where I always stand/ Went to school two days, then I got banned," the homeschooled pre-teen raps.

North debuted the track, which was produced by Ye and Will Frenchman, in January when she and her father performed in front of 40,000 people in Mexico City.

Midway through the set, the pair performed West’s 2014 dedication to North, titled "Only One," along with ¥$ tracks "Talking" and "Bomb." North’s set wrapped with

In addition to her debut single, North previously appeared on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures song "Talking/Once Again," as well as FKA Twigs' "Childlike Things" — which saw North rapping in both English and Japanese.