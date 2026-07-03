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From LeBron James giving him a surprise haircut to Kim Kardashian smashing a table over his head during Mafiathon 3, the Twitch superstar had another legendary year.Marc Griffin
From indie darlings to radio royalty, Complex Shop has you covered when it comes to hitting a chord with even the most tuned-in pop aficionado.Ian Stonebrook
Hollywood marriages are complicated; the divorces are harder.Amber McKynzie
Over the years, TV host Nick Cannon has expanded his family tree to 12 kids as of now. Here’s a timeline of all his children and their mothers.Starr Savoy