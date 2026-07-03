Mariah Carey

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Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey
Music

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak Spotted Together Again in Los Angeles

The two were seen holding hands at the movies.

Trey Alston70 days ago
Mariah Carey Celebrates 'Dem Babies' 15th Birthday
Pop Culture

Mariah Carey’s Twins ‘Dem Babies’ Are Officially 15

'Dem Babies' are now 15, as Mariah Carey's twins continue growing up in the spotlight alongside Nick Cannon.

Bernadette Giacomazzo79 days ago
Mariah Carey smiling, wearing a white outfit with long, wavy hair. A man in a suit is behind her.
Music

Mariah Carey on Being Snubbed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: ‘Who Cares?’

This year's inductees include Joy Division, Iron Maiden, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and the Wu-Tang Clan.

Joe Price88 days ago
Mariah Carey Lists Iconic Tribeca Triplex for $27M
Pop Culture

Mariah Carey Lists Legendary 'MTV Cribs' Tribeca Penthouse for $27M

Inside the 12,700-square-foot triplex, from the Mermaid Room to the butterfly-filled primary suite.

Bernadette Giacomazzo97 days ago
(L-R) Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa attend AVA Resort Cancun Grand Opening Celebration at AVA Resort Cancun on October 25, 2024 in Cancun, Mexico.
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon's Ex Abby De La Rosa on 'Triggers' of Seeing Him Co-Parent His Other Children

De La Rosa explained having a tough family dynamic with the mothers of Cannon's other children.

Jaelani Turner-Williams156 days ago
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(L) Anderson .Paak attends h.wood Homecoming 2026 presented y DraftKings on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (R) Jeannie Mai at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
Music

Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai Cozy Up on Dinner Outing

The entertainers were spotted at Paak's establishment Andy's in West Hollywood.

Jaelani Turner-Williams157 days ago
(L-R) SZA and Mariah Carey.
Music

SZA Honors 'Friend' Mariah Carey: 'You're the Blueprint'

The 'LANA' singer-songwriter said it was "insane" to call Carey a "friend" during a tribute at this year's Musicares Person of the Year gala.

Jaelani Turner-Williams168 days ago
(L-R) Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey.
Music

Busta Rhymes Reveals Early Mariah Carey Crush During MusiCares Speech: 'I Love You So Much'

The rapper celebrated his longtime friend, who was named 2026's MusiCares Person of the Year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams168 days ago
Mariah Carey at Billboard Power 100 presented by VENU at Zouk Los Angeles on January 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Mariah Carey Says She Doesn’t Call Herself a ‘Legend,’ Is ‘Still Working, Still Trying Hard'

The Songbird Supreme looked back on her career for a new 'Billboard' cover story.

Jaelani Turner-Williams170 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: Nick Cannon on set during "We Playin' Spades" with Nick Cannon and Courtney Bee- Season 3 podcast on July 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Recalls Being Celibate for Almost 2 Years With Girlfriend Who Eventually Cheated on Him

The entertainer and podcaster says he became celibate as a reflection of his religious upbringing.

Jaelani Turner-Williams184 days ago
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(L-R) Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Cardi B.
Pop Culture

Here’s How Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Cardi B and Other Celebs Are Spending Christmas

The stars have been gathering with their loved ones to share in this year's holiday joy.

tara mahadevan204 days ago
Mariah Carey.
Music

Mariah Carey Wins $92,000 in "All I Want For Christmas" Legal Victory

It comes after the singer was sued by two people who claimed her song copied theirs.

Trey Alston206 days ago
Mariah Carey Dethroned as Queen of Christmas by Classic Wham! Song
Music

Mariah Carey Dethroned as Queen of Christmas by Classic Wham! Song

Wham!’s 'Last Christmas' has bumped Mariah Carey’s 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' from No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200.

Bernadette Giacomazzo211 days ago
Mariah Carey Wiill Sing at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Sports

Mariah Carey to Perform at 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The pop icon will take the stage at the Milan-Cortina Games’ opening night in February 2026.

Bernadette Giacomazzo214 days ago
Nick Cannon.
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Says He Once Struggled With Idea of Having a 'Super Freaky' Wife

The entertainer said he used to be repulsed at the idea of having "threesomes" with a wife or long-term partner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams233 days ago
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Two women are pictured. On the left, Muni Long, in a gold jacket, smiles. On the right, Mariah Carey holds a microphone, smiling.
Music

Muni Long Responds to Criticism of Her Mariah Carey Impersonator Videos: 'Don't Be Delulu'

In a pair of videos promoting her new single, Muni Long is joined by a Mariah Carey impersonator.

Joe Price235 days ago

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