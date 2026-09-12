Layzie Bone Rejoins Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Onstage, Ending Weeks-Long Public Feud

Krayzie Bone responded on September 8, saying the group never left Layzie out in the cold and still had his money waiting, and that Layzie refused an offer to enter rehab and get paid.

Layzie Bone said in a September 6 video that he was told he was not going on tour and was left in the dark until a text the day before a show, despite spending money on merch and CDs to promote from the road.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is opening for Wu-Tang Clan on the 'Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber' farewell tour, which started last year and wraps next month.

Layzie Bone has rejoined Bone Thugs-N-Harmony onstage, ending a public dispute with the group that played out in Instagram videos over the past week.

Layzie Bone rejoined his Bone Thugs-N-Harmony brothers onstage this week, seemingly ending a very public dispute that played out across social media. On Wednesday night (September 9), Layzie, along with Krayzie Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-N-Bone took to the stage at Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls in their home state of Ohio. The group ran through a setlist of 13 songs that included "1st of Tha Month," "Notorious Thugs," and "Tha Crossroads," and Cleveland Magazine were there to capture footage from the event, which you can see below.

The group is opening for Wu-Tang Clan on their 'Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber' tour, a run that started last year and wraps next month.

Layzie Bone's absence from the first part of the tour came to light in a video posted on September 6, in which he explained to fans why he wasn't onstage next to his Bone brothers. "It was no call of mine for me not to be there," he said. "My bag's been packed. I was told I wasn't going. I mean, I was going, I wasn't going, I was going, I wasn't going, I was going, and all this."

He said he believed the matter was settled once the group received its Hollywood Walk of Fame honor, then heard nothing until a text the day before a show. "I know nothing of what the Bone business was because after the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I thought I was gone," he said. "Didn't hear from Bone. No talks of a Wu-Tang tour. I was totally left in the dark." Krayzie Bone then weighed in, disputing Layzie's account of what happened and saying that he hadn't been shut out. "So no, we didn't just leave you out in the cold, bro. We told you what it was. And we told you we still had your money! Waiting for you," Krayzie said. "You need to just bring your ass on tour, because it's not that serious." Krayzie said the group had agreed to support Layzie and make sure he got paid if he entered rehab, and that Layzie refused. He did not say whether Layzie is battling addiction, and he kept the door open for a return onstage.

Wu-Tang’s farewell tour runs through September and wraps up on October 4 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix.