Kim Kardashian’s New Trademarks Hint North West Is Building Her Own Fashion Empire

Kim Kardashian is making moves that signal the next generation is stepping into the spotlight. New trademark filings obtained by People suggest her daughter, North West, could be building a brand of her own.

The filings, dated January 14, were made by Kardashian, who applied for multiple trademarks under the name “NOR11,” widely believed to be associated with her eldest daughter. The applications cover a broad range of categories, including clothing, footwear, loungewear, hats, watches, jewelry, handbags, and cosmetics cases—essentially laying the groundwork for a full lifestyle and fashion label. The scope of the filings signals something bigger than a one-off drop. If approved, “NOR11” would position North West in a lane similar to her mother’s business ventures, but with room to define her own aesthetic across multiple product categories. North has already been publicly carving out that identity. The 12-year-old has drawn attention for her bold style choices, including various piercings and experimental looks that have sparked online debate. She’s remained unfazed by the criticism, even addressing it in her music. In a recent track with her father, Kanye West, titled “Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version),” she raps, “Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands,” and later adds, “I want more piercings and tats.”

Her influences are also clear. During a past interview, North said she gravitates toward “streetwear and ’90s,” naming Tyler, the Creator, her father, and herself as style inspirations. The move into fashion would follow a pattern already established within Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS empire. The shapewear brand has built its reputation on constant product innovation, often releasing items that blur the line between function and conversation piece. Most recently, SKIMS introduced The Ultimate Face, a wrap designed to contour the jawline overnight using sculpting fabric and collagen-infused yarns. Before that, the company launched The Ultimate Hip shorts with built-in padding to enhance curves, as well as the Ultimate Butt Enhancing line, which includes padded shapewear designed to create a fuller silhouette. Earlier releases also included a push-up bra featuring faux nipple piercings, continuing the brand’s streak of unconventional designs.

Kim Kardashian has described her approach as boundary-pushing and humorous, noting that the goal is to make looking and feeling good “as simple and easy as putting on Skims.”