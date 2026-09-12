Music

Bebe Rexha Says She DMed Drake After His ‘20v1’ Livestream and Got No Response

Rexha says she made her case to Drake in a bold DM but never heard back.

Bebe Rexha in a black lace dress and Drake in a leather jacket at an event.
(Photo by Victor Boyko/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR), (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Bebe Rexha said she DM’d Drake after his “20v1” speed-dating livestream, pitching herself as his “dream girl” who is Albanian, has “a fat ass,” and has her “own thing going on.”
  • Drake never responded, though Rexha clarified that he does not follow her and the message never showed as read.
  • Bebe Rexha also recalled calling Drake “Daddy” at an awards show before his security shut her down, but she remains open to having a mutual friend test his interest.

Bebe Rexha took her shot at Drake, but the message never landed.

During an appearance on the IRL Angie Martinez podcast, Rexha revealed that she once slid into Drake's DMs after watching his viral "20v1" speed-dating livestream. The singer said she decided to make her case directly to the Toronto rapper.

"I'm your dream girl, I'm Albanian, I got a fat ass, I got my own thing going on," Rexha recalled writing. Unfortunately for her, she never got a response.

"I don't even think he saw it or he saw it and just ignored it," she said.

Rexha later clarified that she couldn't technically accuse Drake of leaving her on read. Since he doesn't follow her, she said the message never showed that it had been opened.

The singer also joked that Drake's dating history might make it difficult for anyone else to measure up, specifically pointing to his past connection with Rihanna.

"I feel like anybody who's dated Rihanna like you can never go up from there," Rexha said. "She is the baddest."

It wasn't Rexha's only memorable interaction with Drake.

She recalled previously crossing paths with him at an awards show while he was surrounded by members of his crew. Rexha greeted him by saying, "Hey Daddy?" but said Drake responded with a dirty look. According to Rexha, a member of his security team then told her, "Do not call him that."

Despite the unsuccessful DM and awkward encounter, Rexha hasn't completely abandoned the possibility. She suggested that a mutual friend could potentially find out whether Drake has any interest without putting her directly on the spot.

"Maybe you could be like, 'Hey, I want to set you up with my friend,'" Rexha told Martinez. "Because to me, if he goes, 'Nah, I'm good on her,' I'd be like, 'Okay, he's good on me.'"

Martinez joked that Rexha could at least turn the experience into a song and even floated the possibility of getting her and Drake into the studio together.

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