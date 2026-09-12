Bebe Rexha Says She DMed Drake After His ‘20v1’ Livestream and Got No Response

Bebe Rexha took her shot at Drake, but the message never landed.

During an appearance on the IRL Angie Martinez podcast, Rexha revealed that she once slid into Drake's DMs after watching his viral "20v1" speed-dating livestream. The singer said she decided to make her case directly to the Toronto rapper.

"I'm your dream girl, I'm Albanian, I got a fat ass, I got my own thing going on," Rexha recalled writing. Unfortunately for her, she never got a response.

"I don't even think he saw it or he saw it and just ignored it," she said.

Rexha later clarified that she couldn't technically accuse Drake of leaving her on read. Since he doesn't follow her, she said the message never showed that it had been opened.