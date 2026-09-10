Master P Recalls Helping Michael Jackson Get a Bus Out of NYC After 9/11

The pair connected around Jackson's 30th-anniversary concert, where 11-year-old Romeo performed "My Baby" and "I Want You Back" just days before 9/11.

Master P has recalled the time he assisted Michael Jackson in getting a bus so he could escape New York City after the 9/11 attacks. The No Limit Records founder, who once had a Jackson 5 sample cleared for Lil Romeo's "My Baby," recalled the conversation during a recent episode of Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast.

P's revelation came when he was recalling the time Romeo performed a medley of "My Baby" and "I Want You Back" during Jackson's 30th anniversary concert in New York, which took place just days before 9/11.

"I had to rent a bus to come back home ‘cause they wasn't flying out no more," Master P said. "I even showed Mike how to get them. Mike said, 'Man, how you get a bus?' Like, 'Man, call this number up and I hooked him up with the bus to get back home.'"