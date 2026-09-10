Music

Master P Recalls Helping Michael Jackson Get a Bus Out of NYC After 9/11

The No Limit Records boss also discussed what it took for him to clear a sample by the King of Pop on an early Lil Romeo record.

(L-R) Master P and Michael Jackson.
Prince Williams/FilmMagic | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Key Takeaways

  • Master P said he helped Michael Jackson secure a bus out of New York City after the 9/11 attacks grounded flights.
  • The pair connected around Jackson's 30th-anniversary concert, where 11-year-old Romeo performed "My Baby" and "I Want You Back" just days before 9/11.
  • Master P also recalled paying Jackson’s lawyer $25,000 to learn the music business and clear the Jackson 5 sample used on Romeo's "My Baby."

Master P has recalled the time he assisted Michael Jackson in getting a bus so he could escape New York City after the 9/11 attacks.

The No Limit Records founder, who once had a Jackson 5 sample cleared for Lil Romeo's "My Baby," recalled the conversation during a recent episode of Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast.

P's revelation came when he was recalling the time Romeo performed a medley of "My Baby" and "I Want You Back" during Jackson's 30th anniversary concert in New York, which took place just days before 9/11.

"I had to rent a bus to come back home ‘cause they wasn't flying out no more," Master P said. "I even showed Mike how to get them. Mike said, 'Man, how you get a bus?' Like, 'Man, call this number up and I hooked him up with the bus to get back home.'"

Elsewhere in the episode, Master P went back to his early career as a record store owner and recalled enlisting Michael Jackson's lawyer, who was able to help the King of Pop receive a 22 percentage from sales.

"When I gave his lawyer $25,000, he told me the only deal you could get bigger than Michael is a 85/15 [distribution] deal, but you going to need $200,000 in marketing money," he said.

In a Facebook post last September, Romeo said that he narrowly missed an interview and photoshoot at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

"A sold out #MadisonSquareGarden and #michaeljackson being in attendance was like a dream," he captioned the post. "I mean I was 11 years old in #NewYork for the first time then the next day was a real life nightmare. Anybody who was there as well or affected by 9/11 my prayers go out to you. This could've been my pops Master P and me last performance and public moment."

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