Jay-Z Closes Out Paris Show in Custom Louis Vuitton Jersey by Pharrell

The 34-song set featured guest appearances from Pharrell Williams on multiple tracks and Justin Timberlake on "Holy Grail" and "Until the End of Time," before the JAY-Z 30 tour continues at SoFi Stadium on October 23.

The sold-out Paris concert was Jay-Z's first Stade de France return since 2018, closing a three-night UK and France run celebrating 30 years of Reasonable Doubt and 25 years of The Blueprint.

Pharrell Williams also debuted a new red colorway of the LV Records jacket onstage, paired with Skate Fit Denim jeans and a one-off Damier Combi sneaker.

Jay-Z wore a one-of-a-kind Louis Vuitton soccer jersey designed by Pharrell Williams, stamped with a "30" flock print marking three decades since Reasonable Doubt, at his Stade de France show.

Jay-Z showed some love to longtime friend and collaborator Pharrell Williams in Paris this week, rocking a custom jersey designed by the Louis Vuitton men's creative director. On Thursday night (September 10), Jigga took to the stage at Stade de France in a black and white color-graded soccer jersey covered in the Louis Vuitton iconography Williams has made his signature at the house.

The jersey included a "30" flock print across the back nodding to the 30th anniversary of Jay's classic debut album, Reasonable Doubt. Inside, a label read "Celebrating 30 Years of Jaÿ-Z."

According to a Louis Vuitton press release, the look came out of a direct back-and-forth between Jay and Skateboard P, whose working relationship stretches across the same three decades of music and style the show was built to celebrate.

The soccer silhouette does double duty, tying the look to the stadium it was worn in and to the run of soccer and sportswear ideas Williams has threaded through his Louis Vuitton men's collections since taking up the position in 2023. It was not the only Vuitton moment of the night. Williams turned up onstage in a new red colorway of the LV Records jacket, a satin varsity cut with red, white and black ribbed trim, worn with Skate Fit Denim jeans and a one-off Combi sneaker done in Damier.

Jay-Z cycled through several looks over the course of the set, including bespoke designs from longtime stylist June Ambrose and a Louis Vuitton "slingshot" jersey and pants. The sold-out show was his first return to the Stade de France since 2018 and the close of a three-night UK and France stretch celebrating 30 years of Reasonable Doubt and 25 years of The Blueprint.