Kanye West Shares Video for North West-Featuring 'Vultures' Track

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has shared another Vultures update.

North West stars in the video for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s “TALKING / ONCE AGAIN” collab, released Wednesday.

Ye first shared the video to Instagram, noting that direction was handled by D’Innocenzo Brothers, while cinematography comes from Matteo Cocco. The North-featuring portion of the two-part track, tentatively titled “TALKING,” was previously teased at a Vultures event and sees North rapping, “It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss West.”

This story is being updated.